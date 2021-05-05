Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Watersheds new album 'Elephant In The Room'
Craig Hinds - Band Member at Watershed
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service). 6 May 2021 2:56 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham' SOAS student leader rejects probe's outcome to reinstate Habib, but Advocate Thuli Madonsela backs his reinstatement completely. 6 May 2021 12:34 PM
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships' Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing. 6 May 2021 11:25 AM
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism' Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 6 May 2021 9:56 AM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries “The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation. 6 May 2021 11:05 AM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:27 PM

Fortnite was the runaway hit in 2018 that has gone on to make millions for Epic Games. The game is played on most platforms but mobile is very popular, over 100 million played on iOS, over 75 million played on nothing else.

Most were in the US and most were under 25. While the game is free to play, you can buy in game items for your character. It does not allow you to play better, but it does allow you to change your outfit or do special dance moves to celebrate your victories. It appears enough players really want to stand out and so Fortnite makes millions.

Apple users can only download apps via the App store. App creators pay an annual fee to access the platform and submit If the game is passed by Apple as not contravening their rules it is free for developers to make their apps available. Should they charge for anything, Apple would take 30%. In November 2020 they announced that they would reduce that to 15% for income below $1 million per year. For subscriptions for services like Spotify, the rate is 15% after the first year.

Apple is not alone in charging 30% but then it did create the first App store and has been charging the rate that everyone else adopted since it launched in 2008.

Who is right and what about the issues with privacy and repairs.

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash


Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:40 PM

The good news is that the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation that has been tracking energy issues since the oil crisis in 1973 noted that while the 2021 increase in oil consumption would be more than the drop in consumption in 2020, petrol consumption probably peaked in 2018. It held steady in 2019 and dropped in 2020. 

While, in time, you might assume it will rise beyond the 2018 high, they expect it will not reach the 9.33 million barrels per day again.

The reasons include continued increases with fuel efficiency, a trend to more remote working and telecommuting and the increase in the sale of electric cars.

Image credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business

21 April 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

A shortage of computer chips is the latest challenge to the global economy

14 April 2021 7:23 PM

Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is now a global shortage.

We need about a trillion chips per year but demand has outstripped the supply.

Image credit: Laura Ockel = Unsplash

Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming

7 April 2021 7:24 PM

First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows from apps like Clubhouse.

The next step in making traditional media channels available to everyone. It will not always be good but it should fill in a gap for more focussed audio broadcasts for those that want to listen and contribute.

Audio credit. Vergecast Ashley Carman

 

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:51 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

image credit: © Lukas Gojda/123rf.com

How unicorns turn into donkeys

24 March 2021 7:26 PM

Unicorns are startups that rapidly become valued at over $1 billion, sometimes those valuations prove to be wrong especially when a business casts itself as a fintech disruptor in order to attract venture capital investments that was actually a regular business with a persuasive CEO and a good backstory. This is the story of Greensill Capital - the super abridged version.

In this story you will hear about small suppliers being hard done, you will hear about supply chain financing and you will hear about big investments and circular dealing.

Audio credit: Bloomberg 

A big trend in City developments - micro apartments

17 March 2021 7:25 PM

Mark Twain once offered this piece of investment advice, “Buy land, they don’t make it anymore”, but owning land is not only an economic goal, it remains a dream for most who see it as part of becoming an adult.

But it is not that simple, not that it ever was, but there are factors now that make owning a home more difficult despite most other parts of our lives getting easier. 

The principal issue is not that we are going to run out of land as Twain might suggest, but rather that the demand to occupy the same piece of it is increasing. 

Living in the heart of a city for those who also work there makes sense, but for young workers that would make the most of living in the city, they are the least likely to be able to afford it. 

Audio credit: Tiny House Movement | Andrew Morrison | TEDx

Rupert Murdoch and how he built a multinational media empire

10 March 2021 7:25 PM

The Executive Chairman of News Corp turns 90 in March and is arguably one of the most influential media owners of the last century. 

At its peak his companies numbered as many as 800 entities in 50 countries. He has been regarded as the person to help get Britain to support Brexit and for Americans to elect Donald Trump and most recently to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content by his titles.

audio credit: CBS News

Roll up, roll up get your non fungible tokens here

3 March 2021 7:24 PM

There are no shortages of bubbles at the moment, this is just the next one, but once it pops (again) there are some really good reasons for keeping it around.

Audio credit : CNBC Television

Image credit: Fran Hogan / Unsplash

Trending

[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain

Local Lifestyle

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

Local Business Opinion

Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe

Local Politics

Ramaphosa: Most South Africans still have confidence in the ANC, Parliament

6 May 2021 5:23 PM

Masondo: Raising taxes has not paid off in closing spending and revenue gap

6 May 2021 4:51 PM

Nothing untoward about Mogoeng's long leave, says judiciary

6 May 2021 4:28 PM

