Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid

Latest Local
51 out of 83 escaped crocodiles in Bonnievale euthanised Western Cape authorities say a total of 83 young Nile crocodiles have been recaptured or euthanised since they escaped three month... 4 June 2021 7:21 AM
Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the Phase 2 vaccine rollout in the province. 4 June 2021 7:03 AM
'Longer interval between Pfizer doses may provide greater long-term protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to immunology expert Professor Thomas Scriba about the 42-day gap between Pfizer doses. 3 June 2021 6:42 PM
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the Eskom investigation findings into the racism allegations against him. 3 June 2021 1:06 PM
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako. 3 June 2021 9:24 AM
No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday. 3 June 2021 8:18 AM
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer. 4 June 2021 9:53 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gifted with workspace makeover Livingspace Magazine and @home recently gifted Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto with a workstation makeover. 3 June 2021 11:31 AM
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
Nico Panagio talks filming latest season of Survivor SA along untamed Wild Coast CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio or ahead of the Season 8 premiere. 3 June 2021 4:48 PM
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 3 June 2021 10:47 AM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid

Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid

2 June 2021 7:24 PM

The boom in construction is unprecedented. Humans have built so much that the mass of our built environment probably weighs more than all the living things on the planet. From Forests to livestock and even us, the buildings we have created are now more massive.

Life on Earth has been building for billions of years, humans far less so, in a book by David Farrier about how cities will fossilise he notes that just 300 years ago just one location on Earth was home to more than a million people. Edo in Japan, now there are over 500 cities greater than a million with Tokyo now at an incredible 37 million. 

It is hard to get your head around a city that is two thirds the size of South Africa by population. Johannesburg takes up about 1600 sq km, Tokyo is 2200 sq km but is home to 35 million more people than Joburg. 

While Japan remains one of the most built up nations on the planet, the progression is that all countries at some point head down the path to urbanise, densify and increase their big infrastructure projects. 

Since World War II according to Farrier, we have cast enough concrete to pave the entire planet, land and sea. 

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash


Apple v Epic is about games, control and the Metaverse

26 May 2021 7:26 PM

But what is the Metaverse?

Audio Credit: New York Times Deal Book 

Image Credit: Richard Horvath on Unsplash

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:26 PM

Almost every business uses computers, software and is connected to the internet, the three components needed for a modern day Trojan horse to compromise your operations

The Greeks had not managed to get inside the walls of Troy after a siege, the plan was to create a horse statue to conceal soldiers and convince the Trojans that the Greeks had left and left the horse as a gift.

The horse was taken inside the city to show the citizens the siege was over. At night the hidden soldiers left the horse and opened the city gates to allow the Greeks to enter and attack.

The Darkside Group recently effectively shut fuel supplies to the East Coast of the US as a result of a hack on the company that managed the pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline hack was a major one but one of many that take place every day and the trend is likely to continue thanks to how little most businesses understand about cybercrime and the reticence to spend time and money to protect themselves. 

Audio Credit: Kjersti Flaa

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:23 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

For profit businesses have typically optimised their operations only for profit, why put it in the name if it was not the most important factor. 

But changes to the environment and a younger generation skeptical of former generations stewardship of the planet are causing a change in where they want to see their money invested. 

Environment, Social and Governance investing is an evolution with investors expecting more from the companies they invest in. They are still expected to create value and grow, but the shift is for it to be sustainable and fair to the environment and the people involved in the industry.

Photo by Sharon Pittaway on Unsplash

Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:27 PM

Fortnite was the runaway hit in 2018 that has gone on to make millions for Epic Games. The game is played on most platforms but mobile is very popular, over 100 million played on iOS, over 75 million played on nothing else.

Most were in the US and most were under 25. While the game is free to play, you can buy in game items for your character. It does not allow you to play better, but it does allow you to change your outfit or do special dance moves to celebrate your victories. It appears enough players really want to stand out and so Fortnite makes millions.

Apple users can only download apps via the App store. App creators pay an annual fee to access the platform and submit If the game is passed by Apple as not contravening their rules it is free for developers to make their apps available. Should they charge for anything, Apple would take 30%. In November 2020 they announced that they would reduce that to 15% for income below $1 million per year. For subscriptions for services like Spotify, the rate is 15% after the first year.

Apple is not alone in charging 30% but then it did create the first App store and has been charging the rate that everyone else adopted since it launched in 2008.

Who is right and what about the issues with privacy and repairs.

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:40 PM

The good news is that the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation that has been tracking energy issues since the oil crisis in 1973 noted that while the 2021 increase in oil consumption would be more than the drop in consumption in 2020, petrol consumption probably peaked in 2018. It held steady in 2019 and dropped in 2020. 

While, in time, you might assume it will rise beyond the 2018 high, they expect it will not reach the 9.33 million barrels per day again.

The reasons include continued increases with fuel efficiency, a trend to more remote working and telecommuting and the increase in the sale of electric cars.

Image credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business

21 April 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

14 April 2021 7:23 PM

Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is now a global shortage.

We need about a trillion chips per year but demand has outstripped the supply.

Image credit: Laura Ockel = Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

7 April 2021 7:24 PM

First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows from apps like Clubhouse.

The next step in making traditional media channels available to everyone. It will not always be good but it should fill in a gap for more focussed audio broadcasts for those that want to listen and contribute.

Audio credit. Vergecast Ashley Carman

 

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:51 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

image credit: © Lukas Gojda/123rf.com

