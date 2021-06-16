Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:20
Teacher vaccinations start Wednesday
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enoch Rabotapi,
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Can businesses fire workers who refuse Covid-19 vaccines?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Puke Maserumule
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 10:15
A naked hike against male body dismorphia
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fanafikile Lephakha
Today at 10:30
Third lesbian murder: queer woman Lulama Mvandaba murdered in Khayelitsha
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Funeka Soldaat - Cordinator at Free Gender
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: JP Smith
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 13:40
Food - Boschendal opens online store
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ricci Schacar
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview - SPEAK TO CECILE ABOUT THIS (this time the whole week)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'It's the right thing to do' Equal Education supports schools staying open Africa Melane speaks to Equal Education following the announcement that schools will stay open despite a rise in Covid infections. 21 June 2021 8:40 AM
Longest night of the year: Help collect warm blankets and food for those in need Refilwe Moloto talks to Mustadafin Foundation Director Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem about where to donate. 21 June 2021 7:02 AM
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
View all Local
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
View all Politics
Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roe... 19 June 2021 12:32 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
View all Business
Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise Refilwe Moloto speaks to Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management Evelyn Doubell. 21 June 2021 8:05 AM
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work

Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work

16 June 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday


More episodes from Business Unusual

Losing your smell is a common part of getting Covid-19, but smell might also help us fight it

9 June 2021 7:52 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing.

There is good reason to believe that a sensor that can work almost instantly, cost very little, does not need lab conditions and can be used repeatedly may be right under our noses.

We can smell and recognise over 10 000 unique smells, not that you have made a list. Yet we take it for granted even as it quickly and effectively allows us to find or avoid so many issues.

An even more effective solution can be found in the snouts and noses of fellow organisms that are far more sensitive.

Dogs are way better than us, they take only a little training to associate a smell with a reward and are about 70% accurate 

Audio credit: Vox Unexplainable

Image Credit: © vladimirfloyd/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid

2 June 2021 7:24 PM

The boom in construction is unprecedented. Humans have built so much that the mass of our built environment probably weighs more than all the living things on the planet. From Forests to livestock and even us, the buildings we have created are now more massive.

Life on Earth has been building for billions of years, humans far less so, in a book by David Farrier about how cities will fossilise he notes that just 300 years ago just one location on Earth was home to more than a million people. Edo in Japan, now there are over 500 cities greater than a million with Tokyo now at an incredible 37 million. 

It is hard to get your head around a city that is two thirds the size of South Africa by population. Johannesburg takes up about 1600 sq km, Tokyo is 2200 sq km but is home to 35 million more people than Joburg. 

While Japan remains one of the most built up nations on the planet, the progression is that all countries at some point head down the path to urbanise, densify and increase their big infrastructure projects. 

Since World War II according to Farrier, we have cast enough concrete to pave the entire planet, land and sea. 

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Apple v Epic is about games, control and the Metaverse

26 May 2021 7:26 PM

But what is the Metaverse?

Audio Credit: New York Times Deal Book 

Image Credit: Richard Horvath on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:26 PM

Almost every business uses computers, software and is connected to the internet, the three components needed for a modern day Trojan horse to compromise your operations

The Greeks had not managed to get inside the walls of Troy after a siege, the plan was to create a horse statue to conceal soldiers and convince the Trojans that the Greeks had left and left the horse as a gift.

The horse was taken inside the city to show the citizens the siege was over. At night the hidden soldiers left the horse and opened the city gates to allow the Greeks to enter and attack.

The Darkside Group recently effectively shut fuel supplies to the East Coast of the US as a result of a hack on the company that managed the pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline hack was a major one but one of many that take place every day and the trend is likely to continue thanks to how little most businesses understand about cybercrime and the reticence to spend time and money to protect themselves. 

Audio Credit: Kjersti Flaa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:23 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

For profit businesses have typically optimised their operations only for profit, why put it in the name if it was not the most important factor. 

But changes to the environment and a younger generation skeptical of former generations stewardship of the planet are causing a change in where they want to see their money invested. 

Environment, Social and Governance investing is an evolution with investors expecting more from the companies they invest in. They are still expected to create value and grow, but the shift is for it to be sustainable and fair to the environment and the people involved in the industry.

Photo by Sharon Pittaway on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:27 PM

Fortnite was the runaway hit in 2018 that has gone on to make millions for Epic Games. The game is played on most platforms but mobile is very popular, over 100 million played on iOS, over 75 million played on nothing else.

Most were in the US and most were under 25. While the game is free to play, you can buy in game items for your character. It does not allow you to play better, but it does allow you to change your outfit or do special dance moves to celebrate your victories. It appears enough players really want to stand out and so Fortnite makes millions.

Apple users can only download apps via the App store. App creators pay an annual fee to access the platform and submit If the game is passed by Apple as not contravening their rules it is free for developers to make their apps available. Should they charge for anything, Apple would take 30%. In November 2020 they announced that they would reduce that to 15% for income below $1 million per year. For subscriptions for services like Spotify, the rate is 15% after the first year.

Apple is not alone in charging 30% but then it did create the first App store and has been charging the rate that everyone else adopted since it launched in 2008.

Who is right and what about the issues with privacy and repairs.

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:40 PM

The good news is that the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation that has been tracking energy issues since the oil crisis in 1973 noted that while the 2021 increase in oil consumption would be more than the drop in consumption in 2020, petrol consumption probably peaked in 2018. It held steady in 2019 and dropped in 2020. 

While, in time, you might assume it will rise beyond the 2018 high, they expect it will not reach the 9.33 million barrels per day again.

The reasons include continued increases with fuel efficiency, a trend to more remote working and telecommuting and the increase in the sale of electric cars.

Image credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business

21 April 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A shortage of computer chips is the latest challenge to the global economy

14 April 2021 7:23 PM

Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is now a global shortage.

We need about a trillion chips per year but demand has outstripped the supply.

Image credit: Laura Ockel = Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng records highest number of Covid cases in 1 day since pandemic began

Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday

Local Politics

[PICS] Dream sightings of Southern right whales, Great White sharks in Gansbaai

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa calls for behaviour change amid COVID-19 third wave

21 June 2021 9:00 AM

Hawks hunt fugitive for involvement in R400m Pretoria drug operation

21 June 2021 8:57 AM

Govt worried about spike in COVID-19 cases, says Kubayi-Ngubane

21 June 2021 8:26 AM

