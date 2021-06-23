What happened to the 4 day week?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leila Patel - Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:10
Music tutor shares his experience with the teacher vaccine programme as a contract worker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Benjamin - Music tutor
Today at 06:25
Can biltong actually get a geographical trademark?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Partner and Head of IP Commercialisation at Adams &Adams
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Blue Zone Living
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Education MEC on Cape's launch of teacher vaccine program
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:20
Teacher union delivers verdict on day one of rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SADC to deploy troops to Mozambique's embattled north
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dino Mahtani - Deputy Director for Africa Program of the International Crisis Group
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
Township Survey: report examines how consumers support themselves financially in eKasi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlie Stewart
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:49
Where's GEMS in vaccine roll-out - govt to respond and public service union
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Astrid Al-Anani - Manager Labour Relations: Collective Bargaining at Public Servants Association (PSA)
Today at 10:10
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Why voters can't separate Cyril from the ANC.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Jan-Jan Joubert - Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times
Today at 11:05
Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising 'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show. 23 June 2021 6:43 PM
What factors affect the decision of a parole board? John Maytham asks the Africa Criminal Justice Reform's Lukas Muntingh how much weight is given by the parole board to families. 23 June 2021 5:09 PM
[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers. 23 June 2021 2:46 PM
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid... 23 June 2021 10:54 AM
Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem. 23 June 2021 10:41 AM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry. 23 June 2021 5:30 PM
They're comfy, but are they cool? It seems Crocs are making a comeback Lester Kiewit discovers that far from being a fashion faux pax, the foam clogs are now considered to be cool and on trend. 23 June 2021 2:17 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
How four generations are trying to co-exist in the workplace Lester Kiewit talks to Morag Phillips Executive Director at 21st Century about Gen X, Gen Z, Millennials, and Boomers. 23 June 2021 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author) Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen. 23 June 2021 3:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
What happened to the 4 day week?

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:26 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it.

Even if you enjoy your work, there are few who don’t appreciate the time away from work to enjoy the fruits of your labour with family and friends.

 

This is what weekends are for, it is as timeless as the commandment to rest on the Sabbath, so a hat tip to the faithful for getting us our first day off.

 

The second day required a few thousand more years. Farmers worked during the day, the “early to bed early to rise” wisdom comes from the farm, no holidays until the crops are harvested, then the mother of all feasts and a few days to recover before starting all over again.

The weekend is such a new concept actually that even the French, who typically will not use English words accept ‘le weekend’ even if the official term is French for ‘the end of the week’. 

It was fed up factory workers in the UK that convinced owners to give them a Saturday afternoon off probably because productivity dropped anyway and not paying someone when they were not working too hard actually made business sense, even if it was the exploitative kind. Still it was 1879 with the 1st Industrial Revolution in full swing that the word first appeared in print. 

142 years later and we are starting to talk about making the weekend almost as long as the week. 

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Audio credit: Andrew Barnes TEDx Talks


