China's expansion may come at a cost, will the world be willing to pay?

Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TikTok Myth or Truth: Will Lettuce water put you to sleep?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Health: South Africa’s vaccine missteps and what needs to be done now
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Martin Veller - Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 05:10
TERS payments during level 4
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 05:46
Impact of taxi violence on the transformation vision for Bellville CBD
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 06:25
Plea for sheltering for clinic visitors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Antonio Serra - Chairperson at Bothasig Residents Association
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : [digitisation of sports marketing]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 07:20
Taxi violence on the rise again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How the Zuma stalemate might have been resolved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon
Today at 09:15
SA sportspeople and vaccinations. The argument for getting our sports heroes vaxxed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynona Louw - Sports scientist and Rugby Writer at Cape Times
Today at 09:40
Eswatini protests – what is happening in the country?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:20
Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA - Go easy on scooter delivery people
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hein Jonker - Editor & Chief Instructor at Bike Talk, Motorcycle Magazine, Academy And Events
Today at 10:30
Stop the killer robots
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gugu Dube - Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign
Today at 11:05
The end of the five day week
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Latest Local
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
View all Local
At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement. 8 July 2021 12:21 AM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
View all Politics
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Surprise! Surprise! Research shows insurers cashed in on the Covid-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 7 July 2021 6:15 PM
View all Business
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
China's expansion may come at a cost, will the world be willing to pay?

China's expansion may come at a cost, will the world be willing to pay?

7 July 2021 7:28 PM

The Chinese Communist Party celebrated their 100 year anniversary on 1 July, as a political party they have ruled the country continuously for 72 years, longer than the USSR which broke up and every other nation with the exception of North Korea.

In that time it has endured terrible hardships of poverty and little economic opportunity, a good chunk of it by its own doing. But it has risen to become the second largest economy and if measured by how many people were lifted out of poverty the most successful government in history. It has worked to rightfully reunify with Hong Kong and continues to work towards reunification with Taiwan. 

You would be forgiven for thinking it would be good for those regions to be returning to such a successful country. China would describe the story that way, but some may see it as China calling a deer a horse.


More episodes from Business Unusual

The POPI Act and how it will make you a little safer online from 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Not everything will be ready, and many businesses will still have a lot to do to make sure they comply, but it is a big win for consumers and even a positive for businesses that can more easily do business with other countries that have also introduced similar laws.

Photo by Marija Zaric on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:26 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it.

Even if you enjoy your work, there are few who don’t appreciate the time away from work to enjoy the fruits of your labour with family and friends.

 

This is what weekends are for, it is as timeless as the commandment to rest on the Sabbath, so a hat tip to the faithful for getting us our first day off.

 

The second day required a few thousand more years. Farmers worked during the day, the “early to bed early to rise” wisdom comes from the farm, no holidays until the crops are harvested, then the mother of all feasts and a few days to recover before starting all over again.

The weekend is such a new concept actually that even the French, who typically will not use English words accept ‘le weekend’ even if the official term is French for ‘the end of the week’. 

It was fed up factory workers in the UK that convinced owners to give them a Saturday afternoon off probably because productivity dropped anyway and not paying someone when they were not working too hard actually made business sense, even if it was the exploitative kind. Still it was 1879 with the 1st Industrial Revolution in full swing that the word first appeared in print. 

142 years later and we are starting to talk about making the weekend almost as long as the week. 

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Audio credit: Andrew Barnes TEDx Talks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work

16 June 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Losing your smell is a common part of getting Covid-19, but smell might also help us fight it

9 June 2021 7:52 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing.

There is good reason to believe that a sensor that can work almost instantly, cost very little, does not need lab conditions and can be used repeatedly may be right under our noses.

We can smell and recognise over 10 000 unique smells, not that you have made a list. Yet we take it for granted even as it quickly and effectively allows us to find or avoid so many issues.

An even more effective solution can be found in the snouts and noses of fellow organisms that are far more sensitive.

Dogs are way better than us, they take only a little training to associate a smell with a reward and are about 70% accurate 

Audio credit: Vox Unexplainable

Image Credit: © vladimirfloyd/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid

2 June 2021 7:24 PM

The boom in construction is unprecedented. Humans have built so much that the mass of our built environment probably weighs more than all the living things on the planet. From Forests to livestock and even us, the buildings we have created are now more massive.

Life on Earth has been building for billions of years, humans far less so, in a book by David Farrier about how cities will fossilise he notes that just 300 years ago just one location on Earth was home to more than a million people. Edo in Japan, now there are over 500 cities greater than a million with Tokyo now at an incredible 37 million. 

It is hard to get your head around a city that is two thirds the size of South Africa by population. Johannesburg takes up about 1600 sq km, Tokyo is 2200 sq km but is home to 35 million more people than Joburg. 

While Japan remains one of the most built up nations on the planet, the progression is that all countries at some point head down the path to urbanise, densify and increase their big infrastructure projects. 

Since World War II according to Farrier, we have cast enough concrete to pave the entire planet, land and sea. 

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Apple v Epic is about games, control and the Metaverse

26 May 2021 7:26 PM

But what is the Metaverse?

Audio Credit: New York Times Deal Book 

Image Credit: Richard Horvath on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:26 PM

Almost every business uses computers, software and is connected to the internet, the three components needed for a modern day Trojan horse to compromise your operations

The Greeks had not managed to get inside the walls of Troy after a siege, the plan was to create a horse statue to conceal soldiers and convince the Trojans that the Greeks had left and left the horse as a gift.

The horse was taken inside the city to show the citizens the siege was over. At night the hidden soldiers left the horse and opened the city gates to allow the Greeks to enter and attack.

The Darkside Group recently effectively shut fuel supplies to the East Coast of the US as a result of a hack on the company that managed the pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline hack was a major one but one of many that take place every day and the trend is likely to continue thanks to how little most businesses understand about cybercrime and the reticence to spend time and money to protect themselves. 

Audio Credit: Kjersti Flaa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:23 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

For profit businesses have typically optimised their operations only for profit, why put it in the name if it was not the most important factor. 

But changes to the environment and a younger generation skeptical of former generations stewardship of the planet are causing a change in where they want to see their money invested. 

Environment, Social and Governance investing is an evolution with investors expecting more from the companies they invest in. They are still expected to create value and grow, but the shift is for it to be sustainable and fair to the environment and the people involved in the industry.

Photo by Sharon Pittaway on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:27 PM

Fortnite was the runaway hit in 2018 that has gone on to make millions for Epic Games. The game is played on most platforms but mobile is very popular, over 100 million played on iOS, over 75 million played on nothing else.

Most were in the US and most were under 25. While the game is free to play, you can buy in game items for your character. It does not allow you to play better, but it does allow you to change your outfit or do special dance moves to celebrate your victories. It appears enough players really want to stand out and so Fortnite makes millions.

Apple users can only download apps via the App store. App creators pay an annual fee to access the platform and submit If the game is passed by Apple as not contravening their rules it is free for developers to make their apps available. Should they charge for anything, Apple would take 30%. In November 2020 they announced that they would reduce that to 15% for income below $1 million per year. For subscriptions for services like Spotify, the rate is 15% after the first year.

Apple is not alone in charging 30% but then it did create the first App store and has been charging the rate that everyone else adopted since it launched in 2008.

Who is right and what about the issues with privacy and repairs.

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody

Politics

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

Local

All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments

Business Local Politics

Motorcade leaves Nkandla homestead but no confirmation of Zuma's presence

7 July 2021 11:48 PM

If there's an emergency, we would know - Zuma supporters stop ambulance

7 July 2021 11:14 PM

VIDEO: Zuma supporters outside Nkandla homestead after curfew

7 July 2021 10:46 PM

