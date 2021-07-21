Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Ronelle Burger - Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:10
Explainer: What is required for a temporary prison release for funerals
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 05:46
Is the closing of some taxi routes a viable option?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Managementsport at North West University
Today at 06:25
NICD: Most provinces are through worst of third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature: Stemming the Shecession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
South Africa's migration patterns revealed in StatsSA findings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Iturralde - Chief Director: Demographic Analysis at Stats SA
Today at 07:20
South African emigration trends and lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Dunn - Citizenship and Immigration director at Sable International
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Social Development sector workers to get vaccinations as of today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 08:21
Up to 750,000 learners have dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nompumelelo Mohohlwane - Deputy Director Research Monitoring and Evaluation at the DBE
Today at 09:20
UNREST IN SA – CHILDREN VULNERABLE TO POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:50
CATA vs CODETA, wat gaan an
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Coronation Fund manager & Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Bergsteedt
Today at 10:30
Advice from a consultant on UIF and TERS payment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Today at 11:05
Why are roads difficult to maintain.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Today at 15:20
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:20
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:42 PM

Star Trek made the line that space was the final frontier famous. It is true. Everything humanity has ever done is contained on a tiny speck floating in space.

Carl Sagan called it the pale blue dot based on the image from the Voyager 1 spacecraft that was taken in 1990 when the craft had traveled about 6 billion kilometers from Earth, the picture of the galaxy included Earth which was no more than a speck on the image. Less than an hour later Voyager would shut down its camera never to take another image. 

It took all of human history to get us to having the first person breach the bounds of gravity and orbit the Earth just once in 1961. Yuri Gagarin represented the first living thing that had taken billions of years of evolution to determine how to rise high enough above the Earth to remain there. 

Image & audio credit: NASA & Blue Origin

Colin Cullis presents a weekly insert on the Money Show with Bruce Whitfield about the innovations and disruptions that are impacting on business and you.


More episodes from Business Unusual

The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old

14 July 2021 8:07 PM

When Business Unusual first covered the story in 2018, unboxing videos were on the rise as creators and brands recognised the power of having their products demonstrated as videos to assist those thinking of buying their products to get a better sense of what they would be getting and tap into the excitement of opening something new. 

In the three years since, his parents have switched to working on the channel full time. They have signed up for multiple merchandise deals with major retails chains and their 5-year-old twins now feature in the videos too.

Colin Cullis presents a weekly insert on the Money Show with Bruce Whitfield about the innovations and disruptions that are impacting on business and you.

© Pocket.watch Ryan Kaji

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

China's expansion may come at a cost, will the world be willing to pay?

7 July 2021 7:28 PM

The Chinese Communist Party celebrated their 100 year anniversary on 1 July, as a political party they have ruled the country continuously for 72 years, longer than the USSR which broke up and every other nation with the exception of North Korea.

In that time it has endured terrible hardships of poverty and little economic opportunity, a good chunk of it by its own doing. But it has risen to become the second largest economy and if measured by how many people were lifted out of poverty the most successful government in history. It has worked to rightfully reunify with Hong Kong and continues to work towards reunification with Taiwan. 

You would be forgiven for thinking it would be good for those regions to be returning to such a successful country. China would describe the story that way, but some may see it as China calling a deer a horse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The POPI Act and how it will make you a little safer online from 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Not everything will be ready, and many businesses will still have a lot to do to make sure they comply, but it is a big win for consumers and even a positive for businesses that can more easily do business with other countries that have also introduced similar laws.

Photo by Marija Zaric on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:26 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it.

Even if you enjoy your work, there are few who don’t appreciate the time away from work to enjoy the fruits of your labour with family and friends.

 

This is what weekends are for, it is as timeless as the commandment to rest on the Sabbath, so a hat tip to the faithful for getting us our first day off.

 

The second day required a few thousand more years. Farmers worked during the day, the “early to bed early to rise” wisdom comes from the farm, no holidays until the crops are harvested, then the mother of all feasts and a few days to recover before starting all over again.

The weekend is such a new concept actually that even the French, who typically will not use English words accept ‘le weekend’ even if the official term is French for ‘the end of the week’. 

It was fed up factory workers in the UK that convinced owners to give them a Saturday afternoon off probably because productivity dropped anyway and not paying someone when they were not working too hard actually made business sense, even if it was the exploitative kind. Still it was 1879 with the 1st Industrial Revolution in full swing that the word first appeared in print. 

142 years later and we are starting to talk about making the weekend almost as long as the week. 

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Audio credit: Andrew Barnes TEDx Talks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work

16 June 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Losing your smell is a common part of getting Covid-19, but smell might also help us fight it

9 June 2021 7:52 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing.

There is good reason to believe that a sensor that can work almost instantly, cost very little, does not need lab conditions and can be used repeatedly may be right under our noses.

We can smell and recognise over 10 000 unique smells, not that you have made a list. Yet we take it for granted even as it quickly and effectively allows us to find or avoid so many issues.

An even more effective solution can be found in the snouts and noses of fellow organisms that are far more sensitive.

Dogs are way better than us, they take only a little training to associate a smell with a reward and are about 70% accurate 

Audio credit: Vox Unexplainable

Image Credit: © vladimirfloyd/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid

2 June 2021 7:24 PM

The boom in construction is unprecedented. Humans have built so much that the mass of our built environment probably weighs more than all the living things on the planet. From Forests to livestock and even us, the buildings we have created are now more massive.

Life on Earth has been building for billions of years, humans far less so, in a book by David Farrier about how cities will fossilise he notes that just 300 years ago just one location on Earth was home to more than a million people. Edo in Japan, now there are over 500 cities greater than a million with Tokyo now at an incredible 37 million. 

It is hard to get your head around a city that is two thirds the size of South Africa by population. Johannesburg takes up about 1600 sq km, Tokyo is 2200 sq km but is home to 35 million more people than Joburg. 

While Japan remains one of the most built up nations on the planet, the progression is that all countries at some point head down the path to urbanise, densify and increase their big infrastructure projects. 

Since World War II according to Farrier, we have cast enough concrete to pave the entire planet, land and sea. 

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Apple v Epic is about games, control and the Metaverse

26 May 2021 7:26 PM

But what is the Metaverse?

Audio Credit: New York Times Deal Book 

Image Credit: Richard Horvath on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:26 PM

Almost every business uses computers, software and is connected to the internet, the three components needed for a modern day Trojan horse to compromise your operations

The Greeks had not managed to get inside the walls of Troy after a siege, the plan was to create a horse statue to conceal soldiers and convince the Trojans that the Greeks had left and left the horse as a gift.

The horse was taken inside the city to show the citizens the siege was over. At night the hidden soldiers left the horse and opened the city gates to allow the Greeks to enter and attack.

The Darkside Group recently effectively shut fuel supplies to the East Coast of the US as a result of a hack on the company that managed the pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline hack was a major one but one of many that take place every day and the trend is likely to continue thanks to how little most businesses understand about cybercrime and the reticence to spend time and money to protect themselves. 

Audio Credit: Kjersti Flaa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

