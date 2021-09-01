What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - ‘It’s blown up’: We still can’t get enough of this 90s workout
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Finance: What you need to know about winding up a deceased estate
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Madelein Steenkamp - Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth
Today at 05:10
Anticipated auction of spectrum hits another snag
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Spiwe Chireka - Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Are smart meter electricity tariffs higher
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 06:10
Paralympian Pieter "SupaPiet" Du Preez brings home gold
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Du Preez
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Smorgasbord of live music in store for Oudtshoorn audiences
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hugo Theart - Artistic director at Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK)
Today at 07:07
SIU and Transnet a step closer in clawing back R4,2billion from locomotive company
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Marchant
Today at 07:20
iLitha Park community work together for better opportunities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lwam Bungane
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Online abuse - The naked truth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Miss Sarah Midgley
Robyn Porteous
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 09:20
Why does the city not fix the Platteklip Road robots?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Quintas - Ward Councillor - Ward 74 at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
One Step closer to Justice for June Dolley/ WLC what does this judgement say about other rape cases?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chriscy Blouws, attorney at the Women's Legal Centre
June Dolley-Major
Today at 10:05
The history of mountain passes in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trygve Roberts - Editor at Mountain Passes South Africa
Today at 10:30
Victory for Bromwell Street Residents
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charnell Commando - First applicant and spokesperson at Bromwell residents
Today at 11:05
What's happening at the SPACE?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Esra Overberg - curator at Jazz on Red
Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth' The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats. 7 September 2021 6:39 PM
'Strong evidence that medical parole board did not want to grant parole' John Maytham interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 7 September 2021 4:20 PM
Search continues for Driftsands youths thrown into river in alleged mob attack Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs about the search for four missing youths in Driftsands. 7 September 2021 2:07 PM
View all Local
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral ti... 7 September 2021 9:40 AM
DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill. 7 September 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show. 7 September 2021 9:10 PM
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest 'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 7 September 2021 7:21 PM
How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration. 7 September 2021 2:29 PM
View all Business
'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home? In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022. 7 September 2021 1:55 PM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine Pippa Hudson interviewed former British royal marine Pen Farthing about his audacious mission to get the animals to safety. 7 September 2021 2:37 PM
'If your name's not down, you're not coming in' Venice's strict visiting rules Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 10:05 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers

What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers

1 September 2021 7:26 PM

OnlyFans can be described as a relatively new service made up of existing older services to satisfy the oldest service.

It is a platform for content creators that has photos like Instagram, videos like YouTube, and posting and messaging like Facebook and Twitter. It charges a subscription like Patreon. Creators and fans can supply a wide variety of content across many subjects, but for the most part the content is adult related. Most of the creators are women, most of the fans are men and since the start of the pandemic it has allowed many adult industry workers to maintain or increase their income.

It had grown to two million creators, had 130 million users and revenues of over $5 billion. Not bad for a company that was only started in 2016 and effectively has just 4 shareholders. 

Fans are happy, creators are happy, owners are happy - what could go wrong?


More episodes from Business Unusual

Toy fads are getting bigger but not lasting as long

25 August 2021 7:27 PM

The speed and reach of global media including social media and the impact of influencers can make a gadget global in a very short space of time. Add the power of Chinese manufacturing and ease and speed it can be shipped and some toy cycles can be created in just a few days. 

But too much exposure can make a must have toy, yesterday's news just as fast.

image credit: Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who gets to see what you have on your phone?

18 August 2021 7:32 PM

Apple will check your messages and photos, they say for good reason.

If you own an iPhone, the first question is what does owning it even mean. Apple will not allow you to load unapproved apps. Apple only allows you to have it worked on by Apple approved service agents and in the US when the next iOS update is released it will scan your phone messages and photos.

These might not sound like good reasons to want to buy one of the most expensive phones on the market, but the reasons for the update do make sense even if not everyone agrees.

Audio Credit: Apple

Image Credit: Marija Zaric Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Making cars traffic cops

11 August 2021 7:34 PM

Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer

A TV show from the 90s called Beyond 2000 featured an insert on car technology that as a teenager I thought was a great idea and expected to be seen as standard by the time I was able to drive. A breathalyser built into the car. 

To start the car you first needed to blow on the breathalyser. If you passed the car would start, if you failed it would not. 

What if you got a passenger to blow for you? What if it was your child? That might work, but why would someone who is not drinking allow you to drive the car when you were over the limit. If you were willing to compel a child to blow on your behalf and then make them travel with you, you had bigger problems than just drink driving. 

The makers, figuring that a willing plant at the departure point might blow for you, built in the need to blow again 5 mins into the trip. This also covered the bases for you having left thinking you were still okay only to get worse some time later. 

Having the car come to a stop could have been dangerous as this was before GPS was common, so instead it would simply flash the lights in a pattern that could only mean the driver was over the limit.

So what happened to the breathalysers in all the cars?

Audio credit: Beyond 2000

Image credit: Pexels.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Customer satisfaction - do more, ask less

4 August 2021 7:31 PM

Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient. 

We can trace the history of poor service to a person called Nanni. The shipment of copper ore that was ordered did not arrive on time and was of poor quality. 

What makes this report remarkable is that it was sent by the unhappy merchant over 3500 years ago. 

The clay tablet is held by the British Museum and because we are living in the digital age you can see it for yourself by clicking the link.

Audio credit: TEDx Talks

Photo by chaitanya pillala on Unsplash 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future for mRNA vaccines

28 July 2021 7:42 PM

Let me tell you about the long and incredible series of developments that allowed a vaccine to be made available so quickly to deal with Covid-19.

DNA is a library of everything your body might need to reproduce, build and look after you. It is a recipe book of sorts. RNA is a copy of a piece of it, a single recipe to make very important substances - proteins.

For dealing with diabetes we need to add the protein insulin to allow us to function. If we could give you RNA we could create it for a short while, if we can fix the part of the DNA that no longer has the recipe we can fix the problem. 

Fixing DNA is gene therapy. Lots of diseases relate to issues with DNA. It is a very promising field but only a small group of approved therapies have been devised. 

For other uses, RNA can be used to produce antigens, proteins used by viruses that trigger the immune system. Once you know what the antigen protein is, you can look for the RNA code that creates it.

Audio credit: TEDxBeaconStreet 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:42 PM

Star Trek made the line that space was the final frontier famous. It is true. Everything humanity has ever done is contained on a tiny speck floating in space.

Carl Sagan called it the pale blue dot based on the image from the Voyager 1 spacecraft that was taken in 1990 when the craft had traveled about 6 billion kilometers from Earth, the picture of the galaxy included Earth which was no more than a speck on the image. Less than an hour later Voyager would shut down its camera never to take another image. 

It took all of human history to get us to having the first person breach the bounds of gravity and orbit the Earth just once in 1961. Yuri Gagarin represented the first living thing that had taken billions of years of evolution to determine how to rise high enough above the Earth to remain there. 

Image & audio credit: NASA & Blue Origin

Colin Cullis presents a weekly insert on the Money Show with Bruce Whitfield about the innovations and disruptions that are impacting on business and you.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old

14 July 2021 8:07 PM

When Business Unusual first covered the story in 2018, unboxing videos were on the rise as creators and brands recognised the power of having their products demonstrated as videos to assist those thinking of buying their products to get a better sense of what they would be getting and tap into the excitement of opening something new. 

In the three years since, his parents have switched to working on the channel full time. They have signed up for multiple merchandise deals with major retails chains and their 5-year-old twins now feature in the videos too.

Colin Cullis presents a weekly insert on the Money Show with Bruce Whitfield about the innovations and disruptions that are impacting on business and you.

© Pocket.watch Ryan Kaji

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

China's expansion may come at a cost, will the world be willing to pay?

7 July 2021 7:28 PM

The Chinese Communist Party celebrated their 100 year anniversary on 1 July, as a political party they have ruled the country continuously for 72 years, longer than the USSR which broke up and every other nation with the exception of North Korea.

In that time it has endured terrible hardships of poverty and little economic opportunity, a good chunk of it by its own doing. But it has risen to become the second largest economy and if measured by how many people were lifted out of poverty the most successful government in history. It has worked to rightfully reunify with Hong Kong and continues to work towards reunification with Taiwan. 

You would be forgiven for thinking it would be good for those regions to be returning to such a successful country. China would describe the story that way, but some may see it as China calling a deer a horse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The POPI Act and how it will make you a little safer online from 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Not everything will be ready, and many businesses will still have a lot to do to make sure they comply, but it is a big win for consumers and even a positive for businesses that can more easily do business with other countries that have also introduced similar laws.

Photo by Marija Zaric on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?

Local Lifestyle

'Strong evidence that medical parole board did not want to grant parole'

Local

SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training

Local Opinion

Merkel says car industry can be part of climate 'solution'

7 September 2021 8:43 PM

Biden warns of climate change on visit to storm-damaged NY area

7 September 2021 7:52 PM

Health Dept arranged transport for 10 patients to NGO, Esidimeni inquest told

7 September 2021 7:45 PM

