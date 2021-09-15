Apple is heading to space

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:10
The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Today at 07:40
REPLAY: School refusal can be a sign of something deeper, a psychologist explains
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Addicts Give Back By Cleaning Up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marita Petersen - Ward 68 Councilor at South African Goverment
Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries
Emile Naiker
Today at 08:45
WOOLWORTHS PILOTS IN-STORE REUSABLE SHOPPING BAG COLLECTION
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Feroz Koor - Head of sustainability at Woolworths South Africa
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: The Boss Baby: Family Business
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition John Travolta
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday. 25 September 2021 10:48 AM
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms. 25 September 2021 10:25 AM
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign. 23 September 2021 1:11 PM
SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence. 23 September 2021 11:10 AM
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings. 23 September 2021 8:19 AM
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman. 22 September 2021 6:47 PM
At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks! Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend. 25 September 2021 7:58 AM
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town' Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town. 24 September 2021 9:08 AM
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 22 September 2021 12:11 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy McIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
Singer-songwriter Kahn Morbee talks new solo album and musical influences Presenter Mike Wills chats with musical artist Kahn Morbee about his latest solo album. 24 September 2021 8:12 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations Mandy Wiener interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence. 22 September 2021 1:16 PM
Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney. 22 September 2021 11:05 AM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Apple is heading to space

Apple is heading to space

15 September 2021 7:25 PM

As Apple moves away from its focus on hardware it is looking to improve the offerings it offers via software and services. Its pay services and ad network are two with Apple TV another big play. The other is the work to make their watch better as a health device. When SpaceX sends its first four private astronauts to space on 15 September for a three day mission in a low Earth orbit, it will be tracking how the astronauts are doing via Apple watches and surveys via iPads.

Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash 


More episodes from Business Unusual

Building better batteries with rocks

22 September 2021 7:44 PM

Air and rocks are everywhere, why not turn them into a battery?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor

8 September 2021 7:25 PM

The documentary on the 9/11 attacks in the US for the 20th anniversary is a good reminder of how freedom is viewed in different societies.

It tracks the events that led to the attacks in response to US interventions in Afghanistan, the Middle East and other Islamic countries, the events on the day and then the long and lasting impact of the decisions to retaliate and invade and overthrow the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq.

With the US withdrawing before the 20th anniversary effectively on principle following their longest war, it was hoped Afghanistan would continue as a free and independent country. It was hoped that the trillions of dollars spent to train and supply the government and military would set the country on a path to democracy.

Before the US left, the Taliban had toppled the government and taken control of the country. They represent something very different to the US idea of Democracy, some wondered how did the US fail so completely, others might argue how did the US think it would ever be able to succeed. 

Both are justified because while democracy may be a simple concept, it is hard to implement.

Audio credit: Fox News: July 2010

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers

1 September 2021 7:26 PM

OnlyFans can be described as a relatively new service made up of existing older services to satisfy the oldest service.

It is a platform for content creators that has photos like Instagram, videos like YouTube, and posting and messaging like Facebook and Twitter. It charges a subscription like Patreon. Creators and fans can supply a wide variety of content across many subjects, but for the most part the content is adult related. Most of the creators are women, most of the fans are men and since the start of the pandemic it has allowed many adult industry workers to maintain or increase their income.

It had grown to two million creators, had 130 million users and revenues of over $5 billion. Not bad for a company that was only started in 2016 and effectively has just 4 shareholders. 

Fans are happy, creators are happy, owners are happy - what could go wrong?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Toy fads are getting bigger but not lasting as long

25 August 2021 7:27 PM

The speed and reach of global media including social media and the impact of influencers can make a gadget global in a very short space of time. Add the power of Chinese manufacturing and ease and speed it can be shipped and some toy cycles can be created in just a few days. 

But too much exposure can make a must have toy, yesterday's news just as fast.

image credit: Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who gets to see what you have on your phone?

18 August 2021 7:32 PM

Apple will check your messages and photos, they say for good reason.

If you own an iPhone, the first question is what does owning it even mean. Apple will not allow you to load unapproved apps. Apple only allows you to have it worked on by Apple approved service agents and in the US when the next iOS update is released it will scan your phone messages and photos.

These might not sound like good reasons to want to buy one of the most expensive phones on the market, but the reasons for the update do make sense even if not everyone agrees.

Audio Credit: Apple

Image Credit: Marija Zaric Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Making cars traffic cops

11 August 2021 7:34 PM

Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer

A TV show from the 90s called Beyond 2000 featured an insert on car technology that as a teenager I thought was a great idea and expected to be seen as standard by the time I was able to drive. A breathalyser built into the car. 

To start the car you first needed to blow on the breathalyser. If you passed the car would start, if you failed it would not. 

What if you got a passenger to blow for you? What if it was your child? That might work, but why would someone who is not drinking allow you to drive the car when you were over the limit. If you were willing to compel a child to blow on your behalf and then make them travel with you, you had bigger problems than just drink driving. 

The makers, figuring that a willing plant at the departure point might blow for you, built in the need to blow again 5 mins into the trip. This also covered the bases for you having left thinking you were still okay only to get worse some time later. 

Having the car come to a stop could have been dangerous as this was before GPS was common, so instead it would simply flash the lights in a pattern that could only mean the driver was over the limit.

So what happened to the breathalysers in all the cars?

Audio credit: Beyond 2000

Image credit: Pexels.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Customer satisfaction - do more, ask less

4 August 2021 7:31 PM

Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient. 

We can trace the history of poor service to a person called Nanni. The shipment of copper ore that was ordered did not arrive on time and was of poor quality. 

What makes this report remarkable is that it was sent by the unhappy merchant over 3500 years ago. 

The clay tablet is held by the British Museum and because we are living in the digital age you can see it for yourself by clicking the link.

Audio credit: TEDx Talks

Photo by chaitanya pillala on Unsplash 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future for mRNA vaccines

28 July 2021 7:42 PM

Let me tell you about the long and incredible series of developments that allowed a vaccine to be made available so quickly to deal with Covid-19.

DNA is a library of everything your body might need to reproduce, build and look after you. It is a recipe book of sorts. RNA is a copy of a piece of it, a single recipe to make very important substances - proteins.

For dealing with diabetes we need to add the protein insulin to allow us to function. If we could give you RNA we could create it for a short while, if we can fix the part of the DNA that no longer has the recipe we can fix the problem. 

Fixing DNA is gene therapy. Lots of diseases relate to issues with DNA. It is a very promising field but only a small group of approved therapies have been devised. 

For other uses, RNA can be used to produce antigens, proteins used by viruses that trigger the immune system. Once you know what the antigen protein is, you can look for the RNA code that creates it.

Audio credit: TEDxBeaconStreet 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:42 PM

Star Trek made the line that space was the final frontier famous. It is true. Everything humanity has ever done is contained on a tiny speck floating in space.

Carl Sagan called it the pale blue dot based on the image from the Voyager 1 spacecraft that was taken in 1990 when the craft had traveled about 6 billion kilometers from Earth, the picture of the galaxy included Earth which was no more than a speck on the image. Less than an hour later Voyager would shut down its camera never to take another image. 

It took all of human history to get us to having the first person breach the bounds of gravity and orbit the Earth just once in 1961. Yuri Gagarin represented the first living thing that had taken billions of years of evolution to determine how to rise high enough above the Earth to remain there. 

Image & audio credit: NASA & Blue Origin

Colin Cullis presents a weekly insert on the Money Show with Bruce Whitfield about the innovations and disruptions that are impacting on business and you.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status

Local

Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist

Local Lifestyle

'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career

Sport

Dystopia, BLM themes emerge at Art Basel fair

25 September 2021 6:03 PM

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

25 September 2021 6:02 PM

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

25 September 2021 5:59 PM

