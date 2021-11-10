A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Mostert's Mill restoration completion set for 2023 on anniversary of fire Friends of Mostert's Mill chair John Hammer updates Mike Wills about the restoration since it was ravaged by fire in April. 12 November 2021 4:16 PM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 12 November 2021 3:02 PM
E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town. 12 November 2021 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here... 11 November 2021 1:07 PM
Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter The Group CEO at Eskom announced that loadshedding would be lifted on Friday and Mia Lindeque reports on a Gauteng substation. 11 November 2021 1:05 PM
CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA. 12 November 2021 12:44 PM
Will there be loadshedding this weekend? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 12 November 2021 12:31 PM
Restaurants bring happiness – but loadshedding is heaping misery on the industry Refilwe Moloto interviews Wendy Alberts, CEO at the Restaurant Association of South Africa. 12 November 2021 8:34 AM
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 12 November 2021 5:26 PM
Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service. 12 November 2021 2:18 PM
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role. 12 November 2021 1:56 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 12 November 2021 5:26 PM
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role. 12 November 2021 1:56 PM
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle. 12 November 2021 10:27 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:23 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 

The Presidential Climate Commission was tasked to both move South Africa towards a low carbon economy while managing the impact from potential disruption to jobs. 

The idea of a just transition looks to both deal with how to lower our CO2 emissions and give those employed and dependent on those industries to maintain or ideally improve on the current conditions.

While the focus is on the energy sector, carbon emissions include agriculture, manufacturing, mining and transport. 

The plan would need to address emissions across the board to achieve the first of the two key jargon terms. Net-zero and zero-carbon.

In trying to achieve this the measures may use mitigation or adaptation.

The time frame to achieve the goal is 2050. That is 29 years from now, for most South Africans that is longer than their lifetimes. For those that are older it is about the time since South Africa has been a democracy. If you consider what we have managed to achieve since then you would either be optimistic or very doubtful we have the time or even the political will or ability to achieve it.

Here is a brief explanation of each. 


Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:25 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

This story begins with the latest Xbox that looks like a small fridge, Microsoft the makers of the Xbox said that if they could win a Twitter battle of brands they would turn the meme fridge into reality and after winning the contest in April released the mini fridges for a limited sales run in October. Lots of people wanted one, most did not manage to get one, but quite a few were seen for sale on auction sites at much higher prices. 

The fridges were not bought by fans, but by a new kind of middleman that uses bot to buy high demand items to sell for a profit. Xbox has since made the fridge available again from December; those sales too seem to be plagued by bot purchases. 

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Flame cremation was seen as a better option than burial, but that is changing

27 October 2021 7:26 PM

As cities grow and land becomes more expensive so too does being able to afford a burial. Cremation allowed for less space to be used, but the CO2 and potential pollutant impact on dealing with 60 million deaths a year may make it a less favourable option. 

Here are some alternatives.

Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash 

How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation

20 October 2021 7:24 PM

Despite the bad news associated with big tech, this is something to celebrate

The first challenge as older South Africans will recall is getting connected. Many young South Africans may still struggle with access and cost, but like anything that you can supply in volume, you get to get it for less. 

This is the first critical tipping point for progress. 

The first fibre cables came online only in this century even though the first undersea cable arrived from Europe in the 1800s, but in the two decades the increase has been incredible.

Image credit: Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash

The past and potential future for Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:25 PM

Taiwan is a significant economy but only 14 countries acknowledge it as a country. China and some in Taiwan want to see the countries reunited others would prefer the two remain neighbours. Depending on what happens, it will not only impact the citizens of the two regions but perhaps everyone.

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash 

Audio credit: Blue Origin

How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.

6 October 2021 7:26 PM

Sometimes you are the player, but sometimes you are being played. The impact that playing games is having on how we do business. 

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

Google at 23 reflects the highs and lows of the tech world and yours

29 September 2021 7:26 PM

The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore

I have covered the ups and downs of Google a good many times for Business Unusual. It was the definitive disruptor to begin with but at only 23 it is now a massive global company with few that have not felt its effects although what its next 23 years will look like may not be as rosy.

I am not saying it is no longer disruptive, instead like most if not all very large companies it begins to disrupt itself. 

Image credit: bigtunaonline/123rf.com

Audio credit: Robert Sloan

Building better batteries with rocks

22 September 2021 7:44 PM

Air and rocks are everywhere, why not turn them into a battery?

Apple is heading to space

15 September 2021 7:25 PM

As Apple moves away from its focus on hardware it is looking to improve the offerings it offers via software and services. Its pay services and ad network are two with Apple TV another big play. The other is the work to make their watch better as a health device. When SpaceX sends its first four private astronauts to space on 15 September for a three day mission in a low Earth orbit, it will be tracking how the astronauts are doing via Apple watches and surveys via iPads.

Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash 

Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor

8 September 2021 7:25 PM

The documentary on the 9/11 attacks in the US for the 20th anniversary is a good reminder of how freedom is viewed in different societies.

It tracks the events that led to the attacks in response to US interventions in Afghanistan, the Middle East and other Islamic countries, the events on the day and then the long and lasting impact of the decisions to retaliate and invade and overthrow the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq.

With the US withdrawing before the 20th anniversary effectively on principle following their longest war, it was hoped Afghanistan would continue as a free and independent country. It was hoped that the trillions of dollars spent to train and supply the government and military would set the country on a path to democracy.

Before the US left, the Taliban had toppled the government and taken control of the country. They represent something very different to the US idea of Democracy, some wondered how did the US fail so completely, others might argue how did the US think it would ever be able to succeed. 

Both are justified because while democracy may be a simple concept, it is hard to implement.

Audio credit: Fox News: July 2010

