Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

Latest Local
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 20 November 2021 8:09 AM
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 20 November 2021 8:09 AM
View all Local
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa's youngest councillor Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy. 19 November 2021 9:01 AM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy. 19 November 2021 3:10 PM
Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement. 19 November 2021 2:00 PM
Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement. 19 November 2021 2:00 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to control anger before it controls you Sara-Jayne speaks to Shelton Kartun, founder, CEO, Counsellor, and Facilitator at The Anger & Stress Management Centre. 20 November 2021 8:46 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks this week. 19 November 2021 5:01 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks this week. 19 November 2021 5:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
View all World
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn't find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

17 November 2021 7:26 PM

The long term solution may be to reduce the need for overhead cables or get rid of them all together. It was the height of the cables that caused the scandal with the trains South Africa bought that were too tall. Removing the cables would not only solve that issue but cable theft too.

The solution is to use hydrogen and a fuel cell in the same way a diesel electric train operates, rather than diesel to run a generator, the hydrogen fuel cell generates electricity, is silent and only produces water as a by product. 

The range for the current versions is about 600km. That would still need some hydrogen stations to be created along the route for cross country trips but they may be run by solar plants that can create hydrogen from water or simply moved there by train. 

Image credit: Casey Horner Unsplash


More episodes from Business Unusual

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:23 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 

The Presidential Climate Commission was tasked to both move South Africa towards a low carbon economy while managing the impact from potential disruption to jobs. 

The idea of a just transition looks to both deal with how to lower our CO2 emissions and give those employed and dependent on those industries to maintain or ideally improve on the current conditions.

While the focus is on the energy sector, carbon emissions include agriculture, manufacturing, mining and transport. 

The plan would need to address emissions across the board to achieve the first of the two key jargon terms. Net-zero and zero-carbon.

In trying to achieve this the measures may use mitigation or adaptation.

The time frame to achieve the goal is 2050. That is 29 years from now, for most South Africans that is longer than their lifetimes. For those that are older it is about the time since South Africa has been a democracy. If you consider what we have managed to achieve since then you would either be optimistic or very doubtful we have the time or even the political will or ability to achieve it.

Here is a brief explanation of each. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:25 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

This story begins with the latest Xbox that looks like a small fridge, Microsoft the makers of the Xbox said that if they could win a Twitter battle of brands they would turn the meme fridge into reality and after winning the contest in April released the mini fridges for a limited sales run in October. Lots of people wanted one, most did not manage to get one, but quite a few were seen for sale on auction sites at much higher prices. 

The fridges were not bought by fans, but by a new kind of middleman that uses bot to buy high demand items to sell for a profit. Xbox has since made the fridge available again from December; those sales too seem to be plagued by bot purchases. 

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Flame cremation was seen as a better option than burial, but that is changing

27 October 2021 7:26 PM

As cities grow and land becomes more expensive so too does being able to afford a burial. Cremation allowed for less space to be used, but the CO2 and potential pollutant impact on dealing with 60 million deaths a year may make it a less favourable option. 

Here are some alternatives.

Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation

20 October 2021 7:24 PM

Despite the bad news associated with big tech, this is something to celebrate

The first challenge as older South Africans will recall is getting connected. Many young South Africans may still struggle with access and cost, but like anything that you can supply in volume, you get to get it for less. 

This is the first critical tipping point for progress. 

The first fibre cables came online only in this century even though the first undersea cable arrived from Europe in the 1800s, but in the two decades the increase has been incredible.

Image credit: Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The past and potential future for Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:25 PM

Taiwan is a significant economy but only 14 countries acknowledge it as a country. China and some in Taiwan want to see the countries reunited others would prefer the two remain neighbours. Depending on what happens, it will not only impact the citizens of the two regions but perhaps everyone.

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash 

Audio credit: Blue Origin

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.

6 October 2021 7:26 PM

Sometimes you are the player, but sometimes you are being played. The impact that playing games is having on how we do business. 

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Google at 23 reflects the highs and lows of the tech world and yours

29 September 2021 7:26 PM

The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore

I have covered the ups and downs of Google a good many times for Business Unusual. It was the definitive disruptor to begin with but at only 23 it is now a massive global company with few that have not felt its effects although what its next 23 years will look like may not be as rosy.

I am not saying it is no longer disruptive, instead like most if not all very large companies it begins to disrupt itself. 

Image credit: bigtunaonline/123rf.com

Audio credit: Robert Sloan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Building better batteries with rocks

22 September 2021 7:44 PM

Air and rocks are everywhere, why not turn them into a battery?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Apple is heading to space

15 September 2021 7:25 PM

As Apple moves away from its focus on hardware it is looking to improve the offerings it offers via software and services. Its pay services and ad network are two with Apple TV another big play. The other is the work to make their watch better as a health device. When SpaceX sends its first four private astronauts to space on 15 September for a three day mission in a low Earth orbit, it will be tracking how the astronauts are doing via Apple watches and surveys via iPads.

Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead

Local

Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng

Local Politics

85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert

Lifestyle

CT police probe death of man at Silvermine Dam

20 November 2021 5:01 PM

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde officially behind bars

20 November 2021 4:13 PM

DA rejects proposed deal to have Mashaba regain mayorship in CoJ

20 November 2021 4:04 PM

