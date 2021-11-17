Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

The long term solution may be to reduce the need for overhead cables or get rid of them all together. It was the height of the cables that caused the scandal with the trains South Africa bought that were too tall. Removing the cables would not only solve that issue but cable theft too.
The solution is to use hydrogen and a fuel cell in the same way a diesel electric train operates, rather than diesel to run a generator, the hydrogen fuel cell generates electricity, is silent and only produces water as a by product.
The range for the current versions is about 600km. That would still need some hydrogen stations to be created along the route for cross country trips but they may be run by solar plants that can create hydrogen from water or simply moved there by train.
Image credit: Casey Horner Unsplash
South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.
The Presidential Climate Commission was tasked to both move South Africa towards a low carbon economy while managing the impact from potential disruption to jobs.
The idea of a just transition looks to both deal with how to lower our CO2 emissions and give those employed and dependent on those industries to maintain or ideally improve on the current conditions.
While the focus is on the energy sector, carbon emissions include agriculture, manufacturing, mining and transport.
The plan would need to address emissions across the board to achieve the first of the two key jargon terms. Net-zero and zero-carbon.
In trying to achieve this the measures may use mitigation or adaptation.
The time frame to achieve the goal is 2050. That is 29 years from now, for most South Africans that is longer than their lifetimes. For those that are older it is about the time since South Africa has been a democracy. If you consider what we have managed to achieve since then you would either be optimistic or very doubtful we have the time or even the political will or ability to achieve it.
Here is a brief explanation of each.
Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly
This story begins with the latest Xbox that looks like a small fridge, Microsoft the makers of the Xbox said that if they could win a Twitter battle of brands they would turn the meme fridge into reality and after winning the contest in April released the mini fridges for a limited sales run in October. Lots of people wanted one, most did not manage to get one, but quite a few were seen for sale on auction sites at much higher prices.
The fridges were not bought by fans, but by a new kind of middleman that uses bot to buy high demand items to sell for a profit. Xbox has since made the fridge available again from December; those sales too seem to be plagued by bot purchases.
Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash
As cities grow and land becomes more expensive so too does being able to afford a burial. Cremation allowed for less space to be used, but the CO2 and potential pollutant impact on dealing with 60 million deaths a year may make it a less favourable option.
Here are some alternatives.
Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash
Despite the bad news associated with big tech, this is something to celebrate
The first challenge as older South Africans will recall is getting connected. Many young South Africans may still struggle with access and cost, but like anything that you can supply in volume, you get to get it for less.
This is the first critical tipping point for progress.
The first fibre cables came online only in this century even though the first undersea cable arrived from Europe in the 1800s, but in the two decades the increase has been incredible.
Image credit: Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash
Taiwan is a significant economy but only 14 countries acknowledge it as a country. China and some in Taiwan want to see the countries reunited others would prefer the two remain neighbours. Depending on what happens, it will not only impact the citizens of the two regions but perhaps everyone.
Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash
Audio credit: Blue Origin
Sometimes you are the player, but sometimes you are being played. The impact that playing games is having on how we do business.
Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash
The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore
I have covered the ups and downs of Google a good many times for Business Unusual. It was the definitive disruptor to begin with but at only 23 it is now a massive global company with few that have not felt its effects although what its next 23 years will look like may not be as rosy.
I am not saying it is no longer disruptive, instead like most if not all very large companies it begins to disrupt itself.
Image credit: bigtunaonline/123rf.com
Audio credit: Robert Sloan
Air and rocks are everywhere, why not turn them into a battery?LISTEN TO PODCAST
As Apple moves away from its focus on hardware it is looking to improve the offerings it offers via software and services. Its pay services and ad network are two with Apple TV another big play. The other is the work to make their watch better as a health device. When SpaceX sends its first four private astronauts to space on 15 September for a three day mission in a low Earth orbit, it will be tracking how the astronauts are doing via Apple watches and surveys via iPads.
Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash