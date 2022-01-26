The Edelman Trust Barometer 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: Kyalami 9hour Endurance race
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Today at 05:10
Transformation with the Judicial system
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 05:46
Road to AFCON final
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:25
City fave: The Ice Station
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shern Allely - General Manager at Ice Rink
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Leaders or sexual predators?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ronel Koekemoer - Counselling Coordinator at Rape Crisis Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Sport: Sexual abuse cases in the sporting world and the impact on brands and sponsors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Durban July and Met winner, Ashwin Reynolds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashwin Reynolds
Today at 08:21
UK's Lord Peter Hain raises red flag about consultancy firm Bain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lord Peter Hain - British politician & anti-apartheid fighter at ...
Today at 09:05
No LGBTIQ option for Census 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Steve Letsike
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:30
Are you more than a Mom/Dad ?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Amiena Peck
Today at 11:05
Our taste buds are changing. Why so many products are being discontinued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vusi Mshayisa
Latest Local
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom Presenter Ray White chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 3 February 2022 1:38 PM
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane. 3 February 2022 9:20 AM
Why teacher unions divided on return to full-time learning at schools Refilwe Moloto speaks to Basil Manuel of Naptosa and plays audio from Andre De Bruyn of the Educators Union of SA. 3 February 2022 7:51 AM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Pepkor (PEP, Ackermans) makes R3 billion move into South America Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Leon Lourens about Pepkor's acquisition in Brazil. 3 February 2022 6:56 PM
Chicken prices are spiking – also maize, rice, and cooking oil Refilwe Moloto interviews Mervyn Abrahams of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group. 3 February 2022 2:29 PM
Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio. 3 February 2022 3:54 PM
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe? Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 3 February 2022 11:37 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation? John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms. 2 February 2022 5:33 PM
Podcasts

Business Unusual
arrow_forward
The Edelman Trust Barometer 2022

The Edelman Trust Barometer 2022

26 January 2022 7:26 PM

The Edelman Trust Barometer is an annual survey in 28 countries of about 35 000 people to determine what the current levels of trust is in four key institutions - government, media, business and NGOs.

What is trust

A simplified version is that it is the belief you hold about someone that they will or won’t do something, a second element relates to the justification in doing or not doing something. 

Psychologically, it would be a measure of your competence and warmth. When we come across people who do what they say and are engaging and persuasive about why, we will trust them.

Generally, we tend to trust someone until they show they are untrustworthy in part because we actually met them, but modern life has you know and even interact with many people you never meet and so either resist trusting someone because you did not get to meet them or trust someone that had you met them you might not trust, or worse through manipulation you trust them falsely.

Audio credit: Reuters

Image credit: Pixabay

 


More episodes from Business Unusual

Inflation can be a good thing, let me explain

2 February 2022 7:31 PM

Inflation occurs if you make more money available but keep the supply of goods the same or if the money supply is stable but there is a drop in supply and it can also occur when the money supply and the supply of goods are the same but faith in the currency is reduced through increased debt and poor exchange rate or political instability.

Right now we have all three in place in various economies. The US has increased money supply dramatically, almost half of all the money that has ever existed in the US economy was added in the last two years. South Africa has also drastically increased how much money is available in the economy. We also had lots of supply shortages which add to the problem including a reduction in oil supply pushing petrol prices higher. For countries like Venezuela and Turkey the political situation has added to the woes. 

Deflation is effectively the opposite and although it is the consequence of negative inflation, it is bad as you compromise growth.

You would rather use disinflation which is a reduction in the rate of inflationary increase. So if consumer price inflation were to drop from 5,9% to 4% that would not be deflation but disinflation

If the inflation rate is negative or too low at under 2% you might use reflation to get it back to desired levels.

Stagflation is not steady inflation, it is the worst case combination of inflation, high unemployment and low growth, so South Africa is most likely in stagflation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The James Webb telescope is just what we needed to see humanity's past and future

19 January 2022 7:26 PM

Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering.

In the end the telescope would weigh over six tons and be as high as a multi-storey building. It would detect infrared light and so would need a sunshield which turned out to be about the size of a tennis court.

You can’t fit a double decker bus on a tennis court on top of a rocket. You certainly would also struggle to accelerate it to supersonic speeds and hope for anything to survive. So you need to make the largest, most expensive and complicated origami you can imagine.

It proved to be so complex that in the end there were 344 single-point failures. A single- point failure is one that scuppers the entire mission if the failure occurs. 

Anyone who has seen Don’t Look Up will understand that throwing objects into the air high enough that they don’t fall back is not easy and when you have 24 years of effort and over $10 billion in spending then the reality that just a single electronic bolt release failing would render the entire mission a waste. Quite the responsibility on those building and overseeing it.

Image credit: NASA

Audio credit: NASA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - The reason brands fail

12 January 2022 7:23 PM

Guest: Richard Mulholland | Owner at Missing Link 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - What are the most significant lasting legacies Covid will force businesses to deal with in 2022?

15 December 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vitalik Buterin - Blockchain billionaire and tech philosopher

8 December 2021 7:27 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most can in a lifetime

For those outside the crypto-world Bitcoin is likely the only new fangled form of money you have heard about. There are thousands of coins and platforms. Many are simply copycat versions hoping to catch unwary investors but some do offer new ways to imagine how finance, business and even governments can operate. 

Buterin became intrigued with Bitcoin after his father introduced him to it at age 17. He was so intrigued he started writing for a Bitcoin publication and got paid as you might expect in Bitcoin. At the time he made less than $4 dollars per submission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 two years later, did we learn anything?

1 December 2021 7:25 PM

Politicians and pharmaceutical companies could have done more to tackle Covid-19

In December 2019 Business Unusual considered the disruption that could come from a pandemic. It came on the back of growing anti-vax behaviour from small sections of communities that did not only believe vaccines were not helping, there was a growing belief that they would cause harm. 

As a consequence outbreaks of diseases that were on the verge of being eradicated were making a comeback with outbreaks that in some cases warranted drastic public action. 

In December 2019 Samoa had a measles outbreak that affected 3% of the population. It followed a drop in vaccine use and showed how a virus with just a bit of complacency could run amok. It took a curfew and the cancellation of public gatherings with most civil servants being redeployed to administer vaccines for the month. By the end of December they had managed to vaccinate 94% of the nation. 

It was not the first lesson we have had about what happens when a virus gets the better of us. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How a baker made a biscuit big business

24 November 2021 7:26 PM

Food production is a megabusiness and while you may know dozens of food brands, they all come from just a handful of companies. 

This is a short history of how a biscuit formed an empire.

Image credit:

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

17 November 2021 7:26 PM

The long term solution may be to reduce the need for overhead cables or get rid of them all together. It was the height of the cables that caused the scandal with the trains South Africa bought that were too tall. Removing the cables would not only solve that issue but cable theft too.

The solution is to use hydrogen and a fuel cell in the same way a diesel electric train operates, rather than diesel to run a generator, the hydrogen fuel cell generates electricity, is silent and only produces water as a by product. 

The range for the current versions is about 600km. That would still need some hydrogen stations to be created along the route for cross country trips but they may be run by solar plants that can create hydrogen from water or simply moved there by train. 

Image credit: Casey Horner Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:23 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 

The Presidential Climate Commission was tasked to both move South Africa towards a low carbon economy while managing the impact from potential disruption to jobs. 

The idea of a just transition looks to both deal with how to lower our CO2 emissions and give those employed and dependent on those industries to maintain or ideally improve on the current conditions.

While the focus is on the energy sector, carbon emissions include agriculture, manufacturing, mining and transport. 

The plan would need to address emissions across the board to achieve the first of the two key jargon terms. Net-zero and zero-carbon.

In trying to achieve this the measures may use mitigation or adaptation.

The time frame to achieve the goal is 2050. That is 29 years from now, for most South Africans that is longer than their lifetimes. For those that are older it is about the time since South Africa has been a democracy. If you consider what we have managed to achieve since then you would either be optimistic or very doubtful we have the time or even the political will or ability to achieve it.

Here is a brief explanation of each. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

