Oil - a terrible and amazing commodity

A powerful tool to assist workers remotely is Microsoft’s TeamViewer, it allows your IT support person to see exactly what is not working on your machine and rather than having to explain what you need to do to fix, they can just fix it, because TeamViewer effectively makes your machine theirs.
You probably forget when or to update programs so it can be done for you. Installing new software and getting the printer working is easy for those who know how and they can fix it from anywhere.
But when IT bosses ask how often people need help and what kind of help they need, it makes sense that staff that need to have issues with viruses or phishing attacks addressed often might see the business want to track the kind of links and mails you open.
Image credit: Unsplash
Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowTodayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Malaysia’s 1MDB fund raised $6,5 billion in bonds with reportedly $4 billion (about R60 billion) being looted and shared among those that set up the fund and the Prime Minister of Malaysia.
The story thankfully reveals that the scam was discovered and that many involved are facing the consequences, but it has left Malaysia with a debt of over $7 billion.
The lessons for South Africa include just how long it takes to prosecute cases like this and how sentences may not seem to fit the scale of the crime, it also shows that even if you do expose the corruption you may not get to prosecute everyone.
Image credit: Siftography on 123rf.com
They say the first casualty in a conflict is the truth. For those wanting to help, knowing who or where to send help is a challenge.
In the disputed elections in Kenya in 2007, the access to phones and ability to send a message or email started the modern shift for how to help in a crisis. An open source website called Ushahidi (Swahili for witness) would collect the reports from those witnessing violence in order for those areas to be avoided.
It has grown to be a regular service deployed during or after a disaster to gather local information to better coordinate the recovery. From fires to floods to conflicts the app has grown to help clear the fog of war and allow those looking to help to best direct their efforts.
Since then, the mobile phone has become as useful as a weapon in a conflict and as vital as water in a disaster.
Perhaps digital contracts that automatically trigger the sanctions for failure to meet the undertakings will keep the populists and strongmen from sending their and other countries to the brink.
Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash
One company has seen their business soar during the lockdown - ecommerce site Shopify. Business Unusual looks at the resourceful founder that has seen his start up grow to at one point become the most valuable business in Canada.
Audio credit: Recode
Image credit: Shopify
They may be millions of years old, but they are still new to humanity
image credit: Pexels
When we read about the build up to previous wars, it looks like the outcome could be predicted, but at the time it looked very different.
Are we in a situation now that looks like posturing and rhetoric that will settle down or will future generations look back and wonder how we missed the obvious signs?
image credit: Pixabay
Inflation occurs if you make more money available but keep the supply of goods the same or if the money supply is stable but there is a drop in supply and it can also occur when the money supply and the supply of goods are the same but faith in the currency is reduced through increased debt and poor exchange rate or political instability.
Right now we have all three in place in various economies. The US has increased money supply dramatically, almost half of all the money that has ever existed in the US economy was added in the last two years. South Africa has also drastically increased how much money is available in the economy. We also had lots of supply shortages which add to the problem including a reduction in oil supply pushing petrol prices higher. For countries like Venezuela and Turkey the political situation has added to the woes.
Deflation is effectively the opposite and although it is the consequence of negative inflation, it is bad as you compromise growth.
You would rather use disinflation which is a reduction in the rate of inflationary increase. So if consumer price inflation were to drop from 5,9% to 4% that would not be deflation but disinflation
If the inflation rate is negative or too low at under 2% you might use reflation to get it back to desired levels.
Stagflation is not steady inflation, it is the worst case combination of inflation, high unemployment and low growth, so South Africa is most likely in stagflation.