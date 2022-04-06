Oil - a terrible and amazing commodity

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Russia: Africa must act on domestic interests and not past ideological ties
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Gumede - Editor at ...
Today at 15:40
The ISS and the IFK seek to understand the causes and possible solutions to xenophobia in South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Mulaudzi
Today at 15:50
Reaction to Creecy decision to appeal air quality ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bobby Peek - Director at Groundwork
Today at 16:05
The Step Aside Rule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa
Today at 16:20
Association warns on threat of soaring chicken prices
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Hendricks - Managing Director at Umoya Meat Importers
Today at 16:55
KZN Flooding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:05
More severe flu season expected, but not yet back to pre-Covid levels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 17:20
Mandy Wiener on the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 17:45
New index to look at life experiences SA children offered in first 5 years of live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sonja Giese
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We intend to finish the Foreshore Freeway Bridge – Mayor Hill-Lewis John Maytham interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the future of the infamous unfinished freeway bridge. 12 April 2022 3:17 PM
KZN education confirms death of several pupils due to floods KZN education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa says they are appealing to parents not to let their children outside. 12 April 2022 2:07 PM
Police monitor Botrivier after cars stoned during service delivery protest Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut. 12 April 2022 1:31 PM
View all Local
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli. 12 April 2022 9:17 AM
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current lead... 12 April 2022 7:54 AM
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC... 12 April 2022 7:09 AM
View all Politics
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for... 12 April 2022 9:20 AM
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national... 12 April 2022 6:27 AM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Business
Why should I know my blood type? Western Cape Blood Service breaks it down Stand-in host Clarence Ford chats to Dr. Caroline Hilton from the Western Cape Blood Service. 12 April 2022 1:04 PM
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022. 12 April 2022 6:06 AM
The Titanic: Creative masterpiece or real-life event? On the 110th anniversary of the most famous shipwreck in the world, it is time to dive into the shivery ocean of James Cameron's m... 12 April 2022 6:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022. 11 April 2022 12:14 PM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. 9 April 2022 5:48 PM
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all World
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
View all Africa
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli. 12 April 2022 9:17 AM
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson. 11 April 2022 8:05 PM
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 11 April 2022 6:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Oil - a terrible and amazing commodity

Oil - a terrible and amazing commodity

6 April 2022 7:24 PM

We may regard crude oil as a single thing but it is a very diverse mix of hundreds of molecules that are produced over millions of years and under very specific conditions from the remains of plants and animals. 

Image credit: © arsgera/123rf.com


More episodes from Business Unusual

Bossware, the work from home software you may not want

30 March 2022 7:25 PM

A powerful tool to assist workers remotely is Microsoft’s TeamViewer, it allows your IT support person to see exactly what is not working on your machine and rather than having to explain what you need to do to fix, they can just fix it, because TeamViewer effectively makes your machine theirs.

You probably forget when or to update programs so it can be done for you. Installing new software and getting the printer working is easy for those who know how and they can fix it from anywhere. 

But when IT bosses ask how often people need help and what kind of help they need, it makes sense that staff that need to have issues with viruses or phishing attacks addressed often might see the business want to track the kind of links and mails you open.

Image credit: Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual: What Dubai Expo 2020 means for SA business

23 March 2022 7:30 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - How the Malaysian strategic development company, 1MDB was looted

16 March 2022 7:25 PM

Malaysia’s 1MDB fund raised $6,5 billion in bonds with reportedly $4 billion (about R60 billion) being looted and shared among those that set up the fund and the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The story thankfully reveals that the scam was discovered and that many involved are facing the consequences, but it has left Malaysia with a debt of over $7 billion.

The lessons for South Africa include just how long it takes to prosecute cases like this and how sentences may not seem to fit the scale of the crime, it also shows that even if you do expose the corruption you may not get to prosecute everyone. 

Image credit: Siftography on 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Novel ways to help each other during a crisis

9 March 2022 7:25 PM

They say the first casualty in a conflict is the truth. For those wanting to help, knowing who or where to send help is a challenge.

 

In the disputed elections in Kenya in 2007, the access to phones and ability to send a message or email started the modern shift for how to help in a crisis. An open source website called Ushahidi (Swahili for witness) would collect the reports from those witnessing violence in order for those areas to be avoided.

 

It has grown to be a regular service deployed during or after a disaster to gather local information to better coordinate the recovery. From fires to floods to conflicts the app has grown to help clear the fog of war and allow those looking to help to best direct their efforts. 

 

Since then, the mobile phone has become as useful as a weapon in a conflict and as vital as water in a disaster.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The effectiveness of sanctions and what might make them better.

2 March 2022 7:24 PM

Perhaps digital contracts that automatically trigger the sanctions for failure to meet the undertakings will keep the populists and strongmen from sending their and other countries to the brink.

Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify

23 February 2022 7:58 PM

One company has seen their business soar during the lockdown - ecommerce site Shopify. Business Unusual looks at the resourceful founder that has seen his start up grow to at one point become the most valuable business in Canada. 

Audio credit: Recode

Image credit: Shopify

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Giant viruses - yes that's a thing

16 February 2022 7:25 PM

They may be millions of years old, but they are still new to humanity

image credit: Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the US lead to Cold War 2.0

9 February 2022 7:27 PM

When we read about the build up to previous wars, it looks like the outcome could be predicted, but at the time it looked very different. 

Are we in a situation now that looks like posturing and rhetoric that will settle down or will future generations look back and wonder how we missed the obvious signs?

image credit: Pixabay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inflation can be a good thing, let me explain

2 February 2022 7:31 PM

Inflation occurs if you make more money available but keep the supply of goods the same or if the money supply is stable but there is a drop in supply and it can also occur when the money supply and the supply of goods are the same but faith in the currency is reduced through increased debt and poor exchange rate or political instability.

Right now we have all three in place in various economies. The US has increased money supply dramatically, almost half of all the money that has ever existed in the US economy was added in the last two years. South Africa has also drastically increased how much money is available in the economy. We also had lots of supply shortages which add to the problem including a reduction in oil supply pushing petrol prices higher. For countries like Venezuela and Turkey the political situation has added to the woes. 

Deflation is effectively the opposite and although it is the consequence of negative inflation, it is bad as you compromise growth.

You would rather use disinflation which is a reduction in the rate of inflationary increase. So if consumer price inflation were to drop from 5,9% to 4% that would not be deflation but disinflation

If the inflation rate is negative or too low at under 2% you might use reflation to get it back to desired levels.

Stagflation is not steady inflation, it is the worst case combination of inflation, high unemployment and low growth, so South Africa is most likely in stagflation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'

Sport Local

Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership

Politics Local

Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo sacked with immediate effect

12 April 2022 3:08 PM

Kaunda: Many people have lost their lives in the eThekwini region

12 April 2022 2:52 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial delayed again as defence granted postponement

12 April 2022 12:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA