Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Ernst van Dyk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernst Van Dyk - Wheelchair Athlete
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - The Measure by Nikki Erlick
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nikki Erlick
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Queen Elizabeth II
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - So, how hot do you want it? Current heatwaves are harbingers of 'the century of hell'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Founder at Section 27
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
United Invests Another $15 Million in Electric Flying Taxi Market with Eve
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Mia Spies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mia Spies
Today at 17:05
Zama zama crisis: Mantashe announces new security force, says R49bn needed for derelict mines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khulekani Ngubane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
CoCT's aligns with WC High Court on its 'unconstitutional' housing policy The case which was declared as 'inconsistent with the constitution' will resume court in February 2023. 9 September 2022 12:52 PM
Anglican Archbishop Makgoba was amazed at Queen Elizabeth's attention to detail The Anglican Church of Cape Town has sent their heartfelt condolences to the British family and Great Britain following the death... 9 September 2022 10:56 AM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month's reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month's reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has won the inaugural Africa Education Medal. 9 September 2022 11:32 AM
City Fave: Legend of SA talk radio - John Maytham John Maytham is one of the country's most prolific talk radio presenters. 9 September 2022 10:41 AM
Look out for annual Hermanus Whale Festival at the end of September The Hermanus Whale Festival will celebrate its 31st annual installment to welcome the return of the southern right whales to the c... 9 September 2022 6:19 AM
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in B... 9 September 2022 6:49 AM
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. 8 September 2022 7:55 PM
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history. 8 September 2022 7:42 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month's reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

24 August 2022 7:26 PM

Two of the entrepreneurs might not be well known to most in South Africa, and the third might be best known only thanks to a recent TV series about his impressive rise and spectacular fall. 

Their stories mirror the mix of character, vision, timing and a good bit of luck to make something a success. There are thousands who are doing the same each day but because the timing or luck is not aligned. It is fair to say that few successful people get to that position without taking big risks and making decisions that they might prefer not make.

Hopefully it offers some reflection on your own actions and that being this successful is not only not possible for everyone, it would be a bad thing to aspire to. Business Unusual might focus on the change and disruption for the potential it offers for progress, but change for changes sake is chaos and no-one hoping for progress would want that.

image credit: Elnur / 123rf.com


The information regulator is ready to flex some privacy law muscle

7 September 2022 7:24 PM

It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now

The Information regulator adds teeth to two groups of law that add to the strength of South Africa’s democracy and institutions that are created to protect it. 
Ensuring access to information held by the state and in set cases 3rd parties
Ensuring your privacy can be protected

Correction: Public bodies are required to submit annual Section 32 reports, not all businesses.

How to measure progress rather than activity

31 August 2022 7:27 PM

The pandemic required the theoretical and experimental efforts of remote work to become the reality whether we were ready or not.
Thankfully there had been efforts to make this possible and that technology had progressed to support it.
Most work still falls into the kinds of work that can't be done remotely as it typically requires something to be made or extracted. Manufacturing, agriculture, mining and I will include education.
There has been a major shift though, an increase in service related work and creative work that relies on digital production for the output.

Full article

image credit: © alphaspirit / 123rf.com

Dihydrogen monoxide batteries are the past and very likely the future

17 August 2022 7:25 PM

You would never consider visiting or staying next to a lithium-ion battery plant but you may well spend a relaxing weekend at a pumped storage facility.

Read the full article.

The thumbnail is a display of potential pump water storage locations.

Image credit: data.gov.au

The Most Hated Man on the Internet, a three-part Netflix docuseries is why we need to get rid of passwords

10 August 2022 7:24 PM

The Netflix documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet highlights the willingness of some to do anything to make some money and how vulnerable we are to those who are intent at getting access to our accounts. In this case to post naked pictures without permission on a website to get visits and money for ad impressions

Copyright law could allow you to have the images removed but was a civil lawsuit for personal images at the time, thankfully that has now been changed and there are harsh penalties for publishing this content which is generally referred to as revenge porn.

In this case the criminal offence was hacking. It is incredible that the sentence was less than three years. It was a plea deal, which is likely why it was less harsh. Although given the seriousness of the offence and how long the site remained live (from 2010 to 2012) and that they knowingly targeted people for the purpose of finding naked images to post them publicly and include their personal information for ad revenue.

You might think that the risk is much lower now, that the penalties are much greater because there are more laws in place, which while not incorrect, is cold comfort should someone find out that they have been hacked and lost control of their accounts and its contents.

The hacks then much like now depend on phishing and our limited ability to understand the implications of getting hacked.

Read the full article

Meta: to infinity or not

3 August 2022 8:02 PM

The standard plan these days is become a billionaire and then set your sights on going to space. 


It has been the play for Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and of course Elon Musk, but Mark Zuckerberg the richest billionaire by age (38 and $67 billion) is looking to go further into cyberspace rather than outer space. He has both the time and the money to do it, but it will not be easy. 

Audio credit: Adam Mosseri

Image credit: Meta

Your car as a service - mobile subscriptions of a new kind

27 July 2022 7:30 PM

You may think paying for heated seats as a subscription is a crazy idea, but is likely to be one that becomes more common. 

The Daily Show clip can be found here - https://youtu.be/PukjFP0zgVY

Will Elon Musk be made to buy Twitter now that he does not want to?

20 July 2022 7:30 PM

First Elon Musk was keen and Twitter was not, now Twitter is keen and Elon Musk is not.

It will be decided in court in October if a settlement is not reached before then, but what was Musk hoping to buy in the first place?

Audio credit: TED Talks

Image credit: © Twitter

Duty Free shopping is more interesting that you thought

13 July 2022 7:28 PM

There are many characters in the evolution of duty free shopping, Business Unusual looks at two that have stood out. 

Business Unusual - beyond a minimum wage, to a liveable wage

6 July 2022 7:23 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday | 

Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication

World

Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani

Local

How can the exploitation of car guards be prevented?

Local

Ramaphosa urges municipal leaders to tighten administrative & financial controls

9 September 2022 8:57 AM

DA warns SA facing food crisis, urges govt to drop taxes on some protein items

9 September 2022 8:51 AM

First responder defends decision to leave Senzo Meyiwa crime scene unattended

9 September 2022 8:28 AM

