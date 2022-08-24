Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

Two of the entrepreneurs might not be well known to most in South Africa, and the third might be best known only thanks to a recent TV series about his impressive rise and spectacular fall.
Their stories mirror the mix of character, vision, timing and a good bit of luck to make something a success. There are thousands who are doing the same each day but because the timing or luck is not aligned. It is fair to say that few successful people get to that position without taking big risks and making decisions that they might prefer not make.
Hopefully it offers some reflection on your own actions and that being this successful is not only not possible for everyone, it would be a bad thing to aspire to. Business Unusual might focus on the change and disruption for the potential it offers for progress, but change for changes sake is chaos and no-one hoping for progress would want that.
image credit: Elnur / 123rf.com
It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now
The Information regulator adds teeth to two groups of law that add to the strength of South Africa’s democracy and institutions that are created to protect it.
Ensuring access to information held by the state and in set cases 3rd parties
Ensuring your privacy can be protected
Correction: Public bodies are required to submit annual Section 32 reports, not all businesses.
The pandemic required the theoretical and experimental efforts of remote work to become the reality whether we were ready or not.
Thankfully there had been efforts to make this possible and that technology had progressed to support it.
Most work still falls into the kinds of work that can't be done remotely as it typically requires something to be made or extracted. Manufacturing, agriculture, mining and I will include education.
There has been a major shift though, an increase in service related work and creative work that relies on digital production for the output.
image credit: © alphaspirit / 123rf.com
You would never consider visiting or staying next to a lithium-ion battery plant but you may well spend a relaxing weekend at a pumped storage facility.
The thumbnail is a display of potential pump water storage locations.
Image credit: data.gov.au
The Netflix documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet highlights the willingness of some to do anything to make some money and how vulnerable we are to those who are intent at getting access to our accounts. In this case to post naked pictures without permission on a website to get visits and money for ad impressions
Copyright law could allow you to have the images removed but was a civil lawsuit for personal images at the time, thankfully that has now been changed and there are harsh penalties for publishing this content which is generally referred to as revenge porn.
In this case the criminal offence was hacking. It is incredible that the sentence was less than three years. It was a plea deal, which is likely why it was less harsh. Although given the seriousness of the offence and how long the site remained live (from 2010 to 2012) and that they knowingly targeted people for the purpose of finding naked images to post them publicly and include their personal information for ad revenue.
You might think that the risk is much lower now, that the penalties are much greater because there are more laws in place, which while not incorrect, is cold comfort should someone find out that they have been hacked and lost control of their accounts and its contents.
The hacks then much like now depend on phishing and our limited ability to understand the implications of getting hacked.
The standard plan these days is become a billionaire and then set your sights on going to space.
It has been the play for Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and of course Elon Musk, but Mark Zuckerberg the richest billionaire by age (38 and $67 billion) is looking to go further into cyberspace rather than outer space. He has both the time and the money to do it, but it will not be easy.
Audio credit: Adam Mosseri
Image credit: Meta
You may think paying for heated seats as a subscription is a crazy idea, but is likely to be one that becomes more common.
First Elon Musk was keen and Twitter was not, now Twitter is keen and Elon Musk is not.
It will be decided in court in October if a settlement is not reached before then, but what was Musk hoping to buy in the first place?
Audio credit: TED Talks
Image credit: © Twitter
