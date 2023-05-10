Business Unusual - How to make supporting youth entrepreneurship easy

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town! The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff... 20 August 2023 12:46 PM
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice! SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent. 20 August 2023 11:47 AM
SANParks Week is coming in September! SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023. 20 August 2023 9:25 AM
View all Local
Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years The United Democratic Front was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa duri... 20 August 2023 9:48 AM
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
View all Business
Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you! SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedd... 20 August 2023 11:04 AM
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 19 August 2023 8:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition,... 20 August 2023 1:51 PM
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town! The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff... 20 August 2023 12:46 PM
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice! SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent. 20 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Business Unusual - How to make supporting youth entrepreneurship easy

Business Unusual - How to make supporting youth entrepreneurship easy

10 May 2023 7:22 PM

Guest: Zanele Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator


More episodes from Business Unusual

Business Unusual - The power of analysing massive datasets

31 May 2023 7:39 PM

Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - Three reasons your company conference is s*it

24 May 2023 7:28 PM

Richard Mulholland | Owner at Missing Link|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual -The threat of Cybersttacks on businesses

17 May 2023 7:36 PM

Guest: John Mc Loughlin| Cybersecurity expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - Crowdfunding used correctly can change lives

3 May 2023 7:38 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why regular candid feedback is important at a workplace

26 April 2023 7:25 PM

Kevin Dike| Head trainer at Missing Link

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - Embracing Neurodiversity in the workplace

19 April 2023 7:48 PM

Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - The leadership curse

12 April 2023 7:38 PM

Guest: Richard Mulholland | Owner at Missing Link

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - The app that fills our knowledge gap

5 April 2023 7:22 PM

Guest: Kevin Dike| Head trainer at Missing Link|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - Lack of Psychological Safety at work is your biggest work challenge

29 March 2023 7:53 PM

Zanele Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote

Politics

[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

BRICS growth evidence of 'multipolarity' of the times, says Ramaphosa

20 August 2023 3:55 PM

DA Gauteng calls for probe into R350m tender awarded to former govt employee

20 August 2023 3:23 PM

Ramaphosa says suggestions ANC changed electoral rules for him are 'mischievous'

20 August 2023 2:09 PM

