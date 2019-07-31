Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Property: Buying or selling a distressed property
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hester van der Merwe - Certified Financial Planner at Ultima Financial Planners
Today at 05:10
Ugandan confederation in Southern Africa on Museveni election win
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Moses Ssentongo - President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA
Today at 05:46
National Alliance for Independent Schools Association on continuing schooling
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mandla Mthembu - Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Huge demand for Vitamin D supplements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sean Gomes - Managing Director at Wellness Warehouse
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: The growth of the rental economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Hurvitz - CEO at Teljoy Group
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Molefe takes shots at Ramaphosa from Zondo hotseat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 07:20
Red tide threatens west coast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zolile Nqayi - communications director for the environment, forestry and fisheries dept.
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Eskom kicks week off with more loadshedding: Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Explainer: A special lung procedure to assist people with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:33
Top Stories from Business Insider with Editor Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Update your personal balance sheet….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Beverly Shrand
Today at 11:45
Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager
Latest Local
Groote Schuur anaesthesiologist explains how medical oxygen is made Dr. Ross Hofmeyr, an anaesthesiologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, explains how medical oxygen is made. 17 January 2021 9:05 AM
Naptosa questions need for school management teams to return on 25 January With the reopening of schools postponed to 15 February 2021, teachers union Naptosa doesn't see the need for SMTs to come back so... 16 January 2021 9:20 AM
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
View all Local
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons. 15 January 2021 2:28 PM
Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls... 15 January 2021 1:48 PM
'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles' Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall. 15 January 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Wendy Knowler is the Consumer Ninja
arrow_forward
Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

31 July 2019 7:43 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Wendy Knowler is the Consumer Ninja

Consumer Ninja - Right to cancel January holiday bookings with no penalty

13 January 2021 7:34 PM

Guest:Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - Accounts debited earlier than agreed

16 December 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja

9 December 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja

2 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler|

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja : Wendy Knowler

18 November 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler|/ Consumer Journalist 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer corner with Wendy Knowler

11 November 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja : Rise in Digital Consumerism

4 November 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja with Wendy Knowler

28 October 2020 7:38 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja

21 October 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - How many millions will the bankers earn from payment holidays?

14 October 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment

Politics

Contract nurses facing exploitation while agencies get rich, says union Denosa

Local

Cape Town wants SA govt to change the lockdown curfew to 11pm

Politics

EWN Highlights

Motsweding FM presenter Kabelo Molopyane dies

17 January 2021 4:52 PM

Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1 only for tonight

17 January 2021 3:51 PM

CT police hunt for 3 suspects who allegedly robbed retreat centre

17 January 2021 3:37 PM

