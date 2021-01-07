Covid-linked police deaths concern union

Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa



The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)



is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive



the coronavirus vaccine.



Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to



be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and



next month.



Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director



