Government to replace Sassa grant cards after security breach

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - ECD innovation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Faure
Guests
Meg Faure
125
Today at 14:40
How to deal with an angry swarm of bees on your property
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melissa Harris
Guests
Melissa Harris
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Carol Thorns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carol Thorns - electric cellist at Rosanthorn
Guests
Carol Thorns - electric cellist at Rosanthorn
125
Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: Less can be more: We must face the fact that Covid-19 has changed the education landscape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maryke Bailey - Daily Maverick
Guests
Maryke Bailey - Daily Maverick
125
Today at 15:40
Covid-19 Vaccine: Should it be mandatory?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Imraan Mohamed - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s (CDH) employment practice
Guests
Imraan Mohamed - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s (CDH) employment practice
125
Today at 15:50
Santam agrees to settle Covid-19 Business Interruption claims, but there’s a catch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
125
Today at 16:05
SAAPA calls on South Africans to support continued ban on alcohol
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
125
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 and the delayed start to universities: UCT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
Property viewings amid covid-19 - what are your rights as tenant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
125
Today at 17:05
The Premier of the WC and his weekly digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:20
News24: Pressure piles on at Steve Biko hospital: Stretched doctors feel hopeless as Covid-19 cases soar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Mitchley - Journalist at News24
Guests
Alex Mitchley - Journalist at News24
125
Today at 17:45
Makers Landing Hosts '100 Flavours' Exhibition At The V&A
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anna Trapido - Food Critic at ...
Guests
Anna Trapido - Food Critic at ...
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:50
Trump's business empire crumbling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brookes Specter - Us Politics And Foreign Policy Specialist at Daily Maverick
Guests
Brookes Specter - Us Politics And Foreign Policy Specialist at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up