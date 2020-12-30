Does the moratorium on evictions stand under lockdown level 3?

Guest : Nic Barnaschone | Director at Barnaschone

Attorneys







Under the adjusted lockdown level 3 the moratorium on evictions will be re-

instituted. Evictions of tenants by landlords during the adjust lockdown level, which will end on the

15th January, is prohibited. However landlords may approach the Rental Housing Tribunal with their

grievances.

Nic Barnaschone, director of Barnaschone Attorneys, speaks to Africa Melane on the grounds for

evictions and legal recourse tenants may follow in this unfortunate situation.



