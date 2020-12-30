Impact of adjusted level 3 lockdown on business and UIF/TERS roll out for affected sectors

Guest : Solly Fourie | Head of Department at Western

Cape Department: Economic Development and

Tourism



The Western Provincial government wants to assure the business community it

is continuing the fight for the UIF/TERS benefit to be rolled out to all affected sectors.

Solly Fourie, Head of the department of Economic Development and Tourism in the Western Cape

speaks to Africa Melane on this and how the provincial government plans to mitigate the negative

impact adjusted level 3 lockdown may have on business.



