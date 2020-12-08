No findings of racism at Brackenfell High, EFF responds

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
Richard Brasher, the man that turned that turned Pick n Pay growth strategy around, is to step down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:13
Level 2 loadshedding smothers an already suffocating restaurant industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 18:50
South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 19:08
FSCA warns the public against Hlengiwe Ngcobo and Christian Barnley Hamilton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive: Enforcement at the FSCA
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
We have ample capacity for registration of deaths, says WC Home Affairs manager Home Affairs in the Western Cape insists that offices in the province are not experiencing a backlog in the registration of deaths... 14 January 2021 2:35 PM
Lockdown violations: Do not sign admission of guilt form says lawyer Nearly 300,000 people have been arrested for lockdown violations in SA since March 2020. Defence lawyer William Booth advises. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
W Cape: 5000 lockdown violations so far in 2021 W Cape SAPS's Brigadier Novela Potelwa says arrests are mostly for not wearing masks in public and for breaking curfew. 14 January 2021 1:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph. 13 January 2021 1:58 PM
Negotiations underway to bring back UIF Ters payments amid impact of second wave Business and labour are pressing South Africa's government to introduce a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of t... 14 January 2021 4:56 PM
Elon Musk threatens South Africa’s SKA telescope Astronomers in South Africa are extremely unhappy about Elon Musk’s plans, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.co.za. 14 January 2021 2:42 PM
Prioritise drivers for vaccination against Covid-19 - National Taxi Alliance It's a fact - minibus taxis are essential for the functioning of the economy. Lester Kiewit interviews Alpheus Mlalazi (NTA). 14 January 2021 1:19 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years. 13 January 2021 5:43 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
No findings of racism at Brackenfell High, EFF responds

No findings of racism at Brackenfell High, EFF responds

8 December 2020 5:31 AM

The Western Cape Education Department has found no evidence of racism at Brackenfell High School's matric function. According to the department's preliminary report there is no evidence that people were excluded based on their race and it has cleared the school of racism for the event. Melikhaya Xego, Western Cape Chairperson for the EFF, who party lead anti-racism protests at the school, gives a response to the findings of the report.

General elections in Uganda marred by violence and a clampdown on social media

14 January 2021 6:11 AM

Guest : Zaynab Mohamed | Political Analyst at Nkc
African Economics

OMNY: General elections will be held in Uganda today, 14 January 2021, to elect the President
and the Parliament. Current president and septuagenarian Yoweri Musveni has won very election
since his first in 1996. Museveni is facing a formidable challenge from Robert Kyagulanyi, a singer-
turned-politician better known by the stage name Bobi Wine. Days leading to the elections have been
marred by violence and a clampdown on social media. 
Zaynab Mohamed is a Political Analyst at NKC African Economics

 

Trump impeachment

14 January 2021 5:28 AM

Guest : Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

The US House of Representatives will vote today to impeach President

Trump a second time. Democrats are charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his

role in last week’s deadly Capitol attack. The riot last Wednesday happened after Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to "fight like hell" against the result of November's election. Brooks Spector is a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick

Health: Does the global increase of formula milk sales really matter for baby & mother?

14 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Lerato Radebe Ntsimane | Lactation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa(ADSA)

A recent study shows that global commercial milk formula sales are booming, particularly

in many highly-populated countries, including the Middle East, north Africa, eastern

Europe, central Asia, and parts of Latin America . Between 2005 and 2019, world milk

formula sales more than doubled from 3.5kg to 7.4kg per child. Total sales grew from 1

million tonnes to 2.1 million tonnes.

 

While mothers are still strongly advised by WHO to breastfeed from the first hour of life

until six months of age. Lerato Radebe Ntsimane is a lactation consultant and the national

spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) will look at whether

a increase sale of formula really matters for the health of baby and mother

Should there be an extension on vehicle license renewals as well?

13 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest : Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

The Department of Transport has clarified that the extension of the validity of all learners
licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits until
31st of August 2021, did not include vehicle licenses or license disks. 
AA spokesperson, Layton Beard, joins Early Breakfast to discuss the impact an extension of car
license disk and the subsequent loss in revenue will have on municipalities.

 

Denosa, KZN Department of health has no adequately prepared for the second wave

13 January 2021 5:23 AM

Guest : Mandla Shabangu

 

In his address regarding the country's response to the second wave of the coronavirus
pandemic, President Ramaphosa painted a grim picture of KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest
number of deaths in the country as well as a notable increase in new infections.
Denosa is decrying the provinces response to the second wave, citing staff shortages, inadequate and
poor PPE, lack of psychological support for staff as some of the issues faced by front-line workers.
Denosa KZN provincial secretary, Mandla Shabangu joins weekend breakfast to discuss some of
the recommendations it hopes to be implemented at health-care facilities.
https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/nursing-union-sheds-light-on-the-plight-of-front-
line-workers-56c5a253-6687-486a-be5b-45633eafb404

Finance: How to use balloon payments to your advantage

13 January 2021 5:09 AM

Guest:Lebogang Gaoaketse | Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank

Many consumers commonly misunderstand a balloon payment to make cars cheaper, or
it allows them to drive a vehicle they simply cannot afford. This is not what a balloon payment is
designed for. This type of payment is intended to assist with cash flow management at the start of a
finance agreement, but only if you can afford it. 
Explaining how you can use this choice of payment to your advantage is the Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank, Lebogang Goaaketse.
https://www.moneyweb.co.za/mymoney/moneyweb-personal-finance/how-to-use-balloon-payments-
to-your-advantage/

Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents

12 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and

a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also

being implemented.

 

Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s

Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a

week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell

Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.

 

Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,

joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.

Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening

12 January 2021 5:29 AM

Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open

safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department

has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the

world and would present their findings to NCCC.

Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic

Education

Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel

12 January 2021 5:04 AM

Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate

The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for

the travel and tourism sector.

Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the

yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with

people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.

So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the

coming year and beyond, that should stand out.

https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/728/211910.html

Solidarity and AfriForum to challenge gov’s vaccine distribution in court

11 January 2021 6:15 AM

Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum

: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal

action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19

vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines

will be acquired and distributed by the national government.

Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content

Elon Musk threatens South Africa’s SKA telescope

Business

Lockdown violations: Do not sign admission of guilt form says lawyer

Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Minister Zulu visits Gugulethu Sassa offices following complaints

14 January 2021 5:37 PM

Stats SA vows to conduct 2021 census ‘even in state of difficulty’

14 January 2021 5:06 PM

WHO team arrives in Wuhan for virus investigation

14 January 2021 4:04 PM

