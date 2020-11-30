Acting mayor on the possibility of level 3 lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:08
Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Riaan Manser
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Mountaineering with Mike Nixon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
Helderstroom Prison Under Lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 12:23
Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Matric marking centres come down with Covid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 12:40
What exactly are Covid funeral regulations?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Faure
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
No Items to show
Latest Local
Back to school 2021: Are the DBE's plans on track? Schools are due to reopen on 25 January for teachers, with learners expected to return to the classroom on 27 January. 12 January 2021 9:04 AM
City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it. 12 January 2021 8:43 AM
As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working Dr Saadiq Kariem says there was a 65% drop in trauma unit admissions on New Year's Day 2021 compared to the same time last year. 12 January 2021 8:35 AM
View all Local
WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says. 11 January 2021 11:02 AM
Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.' 11 January 2021 8:30 AM
Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the pla... 9 January 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan) President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address is done and dusted. Watch the entire recording, right here. 11 January 2021 3:11 PM
View all Business
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021 A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space. 9 January 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died #RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death. 11 January 2021 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods' Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2021 8:52 AM
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse? Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse. 11 January 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
View all Africa
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Acting mayor on the possibility of level 3 lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay

Acting mayor on the possibility of level 3 lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay

30 November 2020 6:49 AM

Government is considering the reintroduction of a level 3 lockdown in the parts of the country, like Nelson Mandela Bay, where a surge in coronavirus cases has been reported.

While a final decision is to be announced this week, acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye discusses some of the measures that are being considered with Africa Melane.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents

12 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and

a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also

being implemented.

 

Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s

Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a

week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell

Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.

 

Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,

joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening

12 January 2021 5:29 AM

Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open

safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department

has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the

world and would present their findings to NCCC.

Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic

Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel

12 January 2021 5:04 AM

Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate

The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for

the travel and tourism sector.

Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the

yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with

people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.

So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the

coming year and beyond, that should stand out.

https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/728/211910.html

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity and AfriForum to challenge gov’s vaccine distribution in court

11 January 2021 6:15 AM

Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum

: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal

action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19

vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines

will be acquired and distributed by the national government.

Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First groups to get COVID-19 vaccine should include teacher

11 January 2021 6:09 AM

Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)

is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive

the coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to

be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and

next month.

Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Legal consideration before you enter a joint property purchase Denoon Sampson | Founding member

11 January 2021 5:09 AM

Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu 

As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a

family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a

personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering

such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!

Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run

us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WhatsApp new policy

8 January 2021 12:01 PM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Over 880 teachers in Gauteng pulled out of marking matric exams

7 January 2021 9:54 AM

Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-linked police deaths concern union

7 January 2021 9:50 AM

Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthy eating resolutions

7 January 2021 9:41 AM

Guest: Yuri  Bhaga  | Certified Dietitian

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

