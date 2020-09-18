Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:05
Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn as case postponed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:10
Public Protector charged with 3 counts of Perjury
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:10
Public Protector appears in court, case postponed as NPA announces it's ready for trial.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Public protector finds MEC Anton Bredell guilty of misconduct
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
Masuku back in court to challenge axing as Gauteng Health MEC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Covid numbers halved every 17 days in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
SURGEON PETER BEAL NOW FACING MURDER, FRAUD CHARGES.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
Matric exams marking to be completed by Friday.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
CWU expects a total blackout at SABC on Friday
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
How has the alcohol ban influenced organized crime in South Africa?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Audio: Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:40
Will IPID investigate SAPS Sjamboking incident in Worcester?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:41
Audio: Amanda Gorman delivers moving poem at Biden's inauguration By Reuters, IOL, The Washington Post Time of article published 15h ago
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:45
Why are Ginger and Garlic prices skyrocketing?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Urgent bid to stop new restaurant pay rules – and employers say govt supports their interdict .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish -
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Mixed expectations ahead of interest rates announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Mandy’s book week: Heartlines CEO Garth Japhet is discussing his new book, Like Water is for Fish.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - how to use household items in the garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - Managing your debt in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Music with Nipho Hurd
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Taxes to fund vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
Insurgency in northern Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Funding of SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Salt River Market development
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Distell and Remgro's tentative steps into cannabis sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
SARB's First MPC's first decision on interests for 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus -3 strategies/action plans for business owners to survive & thrive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - The USA has a new president, what does this mean for my investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
