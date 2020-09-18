The arts industry calls for events to be opened

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Mkhwebane wants perjury charges against her withdrawn as case postponed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Public Protector charged with 3 counts of Perjury
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Paul Hoffman - director at Accountability Now
Today at 12:10
Public Protector appears in court, case postponed as NPA announces it's ready for trial.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Public protector finds MEC Anton Bredell guilty of misconduct
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 12:15
Masuku back in court to challenge axing as Gauteng Health MEC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
Covid numbers halved every 17 days in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ridhwaan Suliman
Today at 12:23
SURGEON PETER BEAL NOW FACING MURDER, FRAUD CHARGES.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phindi Louw Mjonondwane - Regional NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Matric exams marking to be completed by Friday.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:27
CWU expects a total blackout at SABC on Friday
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:37
How has the alcohol ban influenced organized crime in South Africa?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Chelin
Today at 12:37
Audio: Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
Will IPID investigate SAPS Sjamboking incident in Worcester?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Audio: Amanda Gorman delivers moving poem at Biden's inauguration By Reuters, IOL, The Washington Post Time of article published 15h ago
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Why are Ginger and Garlic prices skyrocketing?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher
Today at 12:45
Urgent bid to stop new restaurant pay rules – and employers say govt supports their interdict .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish -
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
Mixed expectations ahead of interest rates announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana is the Chief Economist and Thought Leadership Executive at IQ Business.
Today at 12:56
Mandy’s book week: Heartlines CEO Garth Japhet is discussing his new book, Like Water is for Fish.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Garth Japhet, Heartlines CEO
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Madri Engelbrecht
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - how to use household items in the garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - Managing your debt in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Today at 14:50
Music with Nipho Hurd
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nipho Hurd
Today at 15:20
Taxes to fund vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Insurgency in northern Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:20
Funding of SA's energy transition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Yawitch - Ceo at The National Business Initiative
Today at 17:05
Salt River Market development
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Distell and Remgro's tentative steps into cannabis sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
SARB's First MPC's first decision on interests for 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus -3 strategies/action plans for business owners to survive & thrive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - The USA has a new president, what does this mean for my investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
The arts industry calls for events to be opened

The arts industry calls for events to be opened

18 September 2020 5:15 AM

Hundreds of artists marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria and Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday to demand that the president fully open the entertainment industry. Advisor to the South African Creative Practitioners Union, Rudolph Mamabolo, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on their concerns.
Guest: Rudolph Mamabolo, Advisor at South African Creative Practitioners 
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The arts industry calls for events to be opened

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?

21 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana | General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Funerals continue to be among the major super-spreader events of the

coronavirus. While limited to 50 people attending, some Eastern Cape villages are believed to have as many as 10 funeral services in a week. Making the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. However it has also emerged that a number of families have buried wrong bodies after a mix-up at funeral parlours. Now traditionalists, Contrelsa, want a review of COVID-19 regulations to accommodate families who want to view bodies. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is the Contralesa Eastern Cape provincial chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute sexual offences

21 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest : Bronwyn Pithey | Advocate at Women's Legal Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a new bill. The Prescription

in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription

that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal

prosecution.

Previously, certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators

could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Now

all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.

Bronwin Pithey is an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Data from Gauteng Department of Health’s Mpilo database shows that 56% of positive COVID-19 cases are women but only 50% of the population are women

21 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest :Dr Alexandra Parker is the researcher of urban and cultural studies at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory.

To understand some of the drivers for the higher rates of female cases, Gauteng City-

Region Observatory used their Quality of Life V (GCRO, 2017/18) survey data. Based on

its March 2020 COVID-19 vulnerability indices they examined risk factors related to

COVID-19 and lockdown conditions and their ramifications.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead

20 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam Dasoo | Convenor of the progressive Health Forum

President Ramaphosa has established an inter-ministerial committee to

oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. The committee, chaired by

Deputy President David Mabuza, will be tasked with helping the government to cooperate

more effectively to ensure the whole process of the distribution of vaccination is

streamlined.

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Back-to-school hacks

20 January 2021 5:06 AM

Guest : Vicki Sleet | Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...

Don't fret if you put off shopping for back-to-school supplies after the

announcement that schools re-open two weeks later than planned. Use this extra time to

prepare and insure you tick off all the items on your child's stationery list. Mom

and blogger, Vicki Sleet, has some budget-friendly hacks for all parents prepping for the

new schooling year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uber Eats drivers strike planned for this week

19 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Duane Bernard | Representative at Uber Driver Partners association

Uber Eats drivers plan a nationwide strike on Friday, with plans to picket at

fast-food outlets, and at Uber’s head office, as they demand an increase in their fees. Last

month, drivers brought deliveries in Gauteng to a standstill for two days in protest of a

sharp fall in their income over recent months, after Uber Eats cut delivery fees.

 

Duane Bernard is a representative for the Uber Driver Partners association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MeerKAT telescope discovers two rare radio galaxies

19 January 2021 5:22 AM

Guest : Dr Jacinta Delhaize | Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Tow

The MeerKAT radio telescope, outside Carnarvon, has made another exciting

find. Two giant radio galaxies were discovered by one of the facility's projects, the

MIGHTEE survey. A radio galaxy is one that has a supermassive black hole in its

centre. When interstellar gas falls in towards the black hole, it becomes active and

releases huge amounts of energy from this region.

Post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Cape Town, Dr Jacinta Delhaize is the

lead author of the research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: The devastating impact on car rental industry

19 January 2021 5:05 AM

Guest : Sandile Ntseoane | General manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA)

It is anticipated significant volume reductions in the travel and tourism sector

will continue. Car rental services have recognised their businesses are not protected from

the economic devastation. With a revenue that is heavily reliant on air-travel, lockdown and

travel bans since the pandemic hit have had a devastating impact on the car rental

industry.

Sandile Ntseoane is the general manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association on continuing schooling

18 January 2021 6:07 AM

Guest : Mandla Mthembu | Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association

Independent schools are likely to resume schooling this week despite the

Department of Basic Education confirming the postponement of public schools opening to

15 February. The statement by DBE Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule included that private

schools that have already reopened would be persuaded with the assistance of the

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association to follow the new protocols.

Mandla Mthembu is the chairman of the National Alliance for Independent Schools

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ugandan confederation in Southern Africa on Museveni election win

18 January 2021 5:32 AM

Guest : Moses Ssentongo | President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6

percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with

34.8 percent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.

Moses Ssentongo is one of the many Uganda nationals living outside of their home

country. He is president of the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa.

 

 

More information: Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA) is an umbrella

body for all Ugandan associations, communities and groupings across Southern Africa in

countries including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Swaziland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

