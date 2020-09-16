Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Day 300 of the lockdown records - Reflecting on the measures SA has taken to curb Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
Guests
Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards
Today at 12:10
Pfizer leak: SA health officials didn't respond to requests for 'months and months' to talk about Covid-19 vaccines
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 12:10
Leaked Pfizer report: News24
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 12:15
Joe Biden is due to be sworn in at 19:00, SA time. What can we expect?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kate Hunter - US Editor for Bloomberg Politics.
Guests
Kate Hunter - US Editor for Bloomberg Politics.
Today at 12:15
Medical Aid discrimination report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
Trump will be gone: Now begins the struggle to rebuild US democracy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phillip Van Niekerk, President of Calabar Africa.
Guests
Phillip Van Niekerk, President of Calabar Africa.
Today at 12:23
Covid death spike causes burial concerns.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sheikh Riad Fataar
Guests
Sheikh Riad Fataar
Today at 12:27
As marking of matric scripts concludes this week, the DG has been to all 181 centres on COVID-19 compliance monitoring visits. Basic Education briefs media on the status of the marking process of National Senior Certificate exam scripts and the way forwa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
Parliamentary committee summons Social Development minister after violence at Sassa offices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:37
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor resigns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 12:40
Progress in Marking 2020 Matric Scripts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:41
SABC workers to down tools
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:45
Gauteng calls on expired licence card holders to honour their appointments
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development
Today at 12:45
Democrats abroad discuss Joe Bidens inauguration
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ross - member at Democrats Abroad South Africa
Guests
Jonathan Ross - member at Democrats Abroad South Africa
Today at 12:52
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Today at 13:10
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Sloth-Nielsen
Guests
Julia Sloth-Nielsen
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
New rules for remuneration of restaurant workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Today at 16:05
Research show body temperature scanners of limited value in detecting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mike Tipton
Guests
Prof Mike Tipton
Today at 16:55
Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Today at 17:05
Rogue media
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Guests
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Today at 17:45
Biden's inauguration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Schneider
Guests
Bill Schneider
Today at 18:13
what to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
