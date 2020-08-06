Covid-19: Second wave possible?

Health officials have warned that the country might see a second wave of Covid-19. The second wave could be stronger than the first one if South Africans do not practice social distancing , practice proper hygiene and wear their masks. Meanwhile, a team of more than 40 health experts assembled by the World Health Organization will soon be in the country to guide the government in its response to the Pandemic. Seventeen of them are due to touch down on Wednesday.



Topics: Covid-19: Second wave possible?



Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



