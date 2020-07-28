Are South Africans ready to travel?

43% of South Africans said that they would be comfortable traveling internationally. Travelers are looking forward to setting off, with 35% of respondents indicating they would like to travel as soon as possible after restrictions are lifted, 25% reporting they would travel within 1 to 3 months, 21% within 4 to 6 months and 15% within 7 to 12 months. Ideal local travel destinations or experiences saw beach holidays topping the list, followed by bush breaks, the Garden Route, then mountain adventures, and exploring a city. Somewhat surprisingly, only 10% opted for a camping holiday. The Western Cape is the number one province South Africans want to visit when interprovincial travel is permitted, with KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape following behind.

Guest: Bianca Mazur, General Manager at Flight Centre

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

