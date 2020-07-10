Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown

United Gyms and Fitness Facilities is taking the government to court in a desperate bid to have gyms and fitness centers reopened during the lockdown. United Gyms filed an urgent interim court application, asking the Western Cape High Court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other ministers to temporarily include gyms (health and fitness clubs) in the amended regulations under Level 3, 2 and 1 of the national lockdown, as well as to reopen the facilities under strict health protocols. In its founding affidavit, United Gyms argues that there are 1 036 gyms in South Africa and other suppliers of goods and services that depend on them. About three million people use gym facilities, while the industry injects approximately R21.8 billion per year into the economy.



Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker



Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Gyms in court over lockdown



