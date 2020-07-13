Alcohol out, curfew back

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an immediate ban on alcohol sales. Ramaphosa has also announced that a curfew will once again be imposed between 9pm and 4am. President Ramaphosa say the suspension of the sale, purchase and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect to ensure that alcohol-related trauma does not strain the stretched hospital resources. Long-distance taxi trips will have to adhere to 70% load capacity while short trips will increase to 100%. Ramaphosa says this will only happen if the taxi industry to adhere to safety regulations. Ramaphosa says building owners are now legally obliged to require people to wear face masks.



