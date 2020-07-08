SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals

The drivers claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce. South African truck drivers said that they’d heeded a nationwide call to stop trucks from operating around the country to protest the employment of foreign drivers. They claim that South African companies choose to employ foreign drivers over citizens and say they make up about 90% of the workforce. There are reports of some roads being blocked around the country because of the protest. The Gauteng High Court has issued an interdict against truck drivers holding a mass protest on Tuesday 7 July. Despite the interdict, there have been some instances of a revolt.



Guest: Ngcebo Ndlovu, National Spokesperson at All Truck Drivers Foundation

Topic: SA truck drivers strike against hiring foreign nationals

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



