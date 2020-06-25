Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?

We are two elections away from the government’s 2030 target to achieve perfect gender parity in Parliament, now couple this with the fact that the Concourt opened the door for independent candidates to enter the fold - are we ready for independent female voices? South Africa’s government already has a female representation of above 40% but the country also has some of the highest numbers of gender-based violence cases. Is the time right now for female independents to tackle this pandemic without ties to a political party and the line that comes with?



Guest: Nomkhitha Gysman, Gender Expert



Topics: Are we ready for independent female voices in politics?



