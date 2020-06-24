SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity

Data storage company, Infinidat, says organizations fear that, should the ransom not be paid, they will not be able to provide services and products to their customers. Most law enforcement agencies recommend to not pay the ransom, as this payment does not guarantee the encryption release and even encourages cybercriminals to attack again. Cybercriminals can infiltrate an organization’s IT systems and remain 'dormant' for a long time, during which they gradually encrypt data. That may sound like something that only happens in the movies, but it is very real.



Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat



Topic: SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.