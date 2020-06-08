Is the Department of Basic Education transparent?

A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms, saying schools are not ready. Today the 8th of June, is a week later and schools are set to reopen. Unions are seemingly on board. All is well and we are ready to go. But are we really? We’ve already seen a few schools across the country needing to be deep cleaned because of COVID-19 infections and a number of parents have indicated that they will not be sending their children back to school.



Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst



Topic: Is the Department of Basic Education transparent?



