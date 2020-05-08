From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies Live in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or KZN? Brace yourself! Tropical storm Eloise, expected to make landfall near Beira, is intensifying. 22 January 2021 3:05 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Local
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
He never forgot his humanity - politicians and journalists mourn Jackson Mthembu Political leaders and members of the media have paid tribute to the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. 22 January 2021 9:21 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19 Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa. 21 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Politics
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget. 21 January 2021 11:40 AM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Racist medical scheme algorithms: 'Discovery did something.The ratios went down' "Medical schemes must show that the discrimination was fair and based on facts," says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 20 January 2021 3:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

8 May 2020 6:10 AM

Topic: From the Continent: Africa's Creative streak during the pandemic

Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns

22 January 2021 6:11 AM

Swallows FC and Mamelodi Sundowns met on Saturday for the top of the

table clash. Despite this being their first season in the DStv Premiership, The Birds already

looks capable of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Vuyani Joni is the Editor at Soccer Laduma

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ways to make safety part of your fitness and training

22 January 2021 5:08 AM

Safety in lifestyle, should be foremost in many people's minds during this time; And your

favorite Fitness Enthusiast is talking safety in so many important contexts: safety and

Covid-19, fitness, health, as well as even safety when training.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?

21 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana | General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Funerals continue to be among the major super-spreader events of the

coronavirus. While limited to 50 people attending, some Eastern Cape villages are believed to have as many as 10 funeral services in a week. Making the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. However it has also emerged that a number of families have buried wrong bodies after a mix-up at funeral parlours. Now traditionalists, Contrelsa, want a review of COVID-19 regulations to accommodate families who want to view bodies. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is the Contralesa Eastern Cape provincial chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute sexual offences

21 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest : Bronwyn Pithey | Advocate at Women's Legal Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a new bill. The Prescription

in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription

that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal

prosecution.

Previously, certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators

could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Now

all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.

Bronwin Pithey is an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Data from Gauteng Department of Health’s Mpilo database shows that 56% of positive COVID-19 cases are women but only 50% of the population are women

21 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest :Dr Alexandra Parker is the researcher of urban and cultural studies at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory.

To understand some of the drivers for the higher rates of female cases, Gauteng City-

Region Observatory used their Quality of Life V (GCRO, 2017/18) survey data. Based on

its March 2020 COVID-19 vulnerability indices they examined risk factors related to

COVID-19 and lockdown conditions and their ramifications.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead

20 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam Dasoo | Convenor of the progressive Health Forum

President Ramaphosa has established an inter-ministerial committee to

oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. The committee, chaired by

Deputy President David Mabuza, will be tasked with helping the government to cooperate

more effectively to ensure the whole process of the distribution of vaccination is

streamlined.

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Back-to-school hacks

20 January 2021 5:06 AM

Guest : Vicki Sleet | Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...

Don't fret if you put off shopping for back-to-school supplies after the

announcement that schools re-open two weeks later than planned. Use this extra time to

prepare and insure you tick off all the items on your child's stationery list. Mom

and blogger, Vicki Sleet, has some budget-friendly hacks for all parents prepping for the

new schooling year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uber Eats drivers strike planned for this week

19 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Duane Bernard | Representative at Uber Driver Partners association

Uber Eats drivers plan a nationwide strike on Friday, with plans to picket at

fast-food outlets, and at Uber’s head office, as they demand an increase in their fees. Last

month, drivers brought deliveries in Gauteng to a standstill for two days in protest of a

sharp fall in their income over recent months, after Uber Eats cut delivery fees.

 

Duane Bernard is a representative for the Uber Driver Partners association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MeerKAT telescope discovers two rare radio galaxies

19 January 2021 5:22 AM

Guest : Dr Jacinta Delhaize | Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Tow

The MeerKAT radio telescope, outside Carnarvon, has made another exciting

find. Two giant radio galaxies were discovered by one of the facility's projects, the

MIGHTEE survey. A radio galaxy is one that has a supermassive black hole in its

centre. When interstellar gas falls in towards the black hole, it becomes active and

releases huge amounts of energy from this region.

Post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Cape Town, Dr Jacinta Delhaize is the

lead author of the research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: The devastating impact on car rental industry

19 January 2021 5:05 AM

Guest : Sandile Ntseoane | General manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA)

It is anticipated significant volume reductions in the travel and tourism sector

will continue. Car rental services have recognised their businesses are not protected from

the economic devastation. With a revenue that is heavily reliant on air-travel, lockdown and

travel bans since the pandemic hit have had a devastating impact on the car rental

industry.

Sandile Ntseoane is the general manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

World Local

Southern Africa braces for impact as tropical storm Eloise intensifies

Local

'Billionaire perks' - SA reacts after Johann Rupert jumps queue for Covid-19 jab

World

EWN Highlights

CWU: Blackout at SABC sent a strong message to management

22 January 2021 7:27 PM

Brendin Horner murder case postponed again due to ‘outstanding issues’

22 January 2021 6:43 PM

Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate on Monday: top lawmakers

22 January 2021 6:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA