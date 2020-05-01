All 217 countries and territories around the world have travel restrictions

Every destination in the world now has travel restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, new research has revealed. The study, of all 217 countries and territories was carried out by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, which said this represents the 'most severe restrictions on international travel in history'. Tess talks to you about the impact this is having on the industry. But we also talk about what travel-related things you can do from the comfort of your own homes.



Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug



Topics: The Travel Bug – All 217 countries and territories around the world have travel restrictions



