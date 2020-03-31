Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?

The Western Cape has 310* confirmed cases of coronavirus. But the most worrying information confirmed over the weekend, is that COVID-19 is now in the township after Khayelitsha was confirmed to have one positive case. According to Dr Jo Barnes, from the department of global health at the University of Stellenbosch University, given how densely populated our townships are, this virus is destined to spread like wildfire. And given our already crippled healthcare system, she says we’re in deep trouble if the virus is not contained.



Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, From the department of global health at Stellenbosch University



