From the continent

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3 The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi. 21 January 2021 6:44 PM
View all Local
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19 Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa. 21 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment. 21 January 2021 2:30 PM
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins. 21 January 2021 2:22 PM
View all Politics
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
View all Business
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
9 fuel-saving tips... as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget. 21 January 2021 11:40 AM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
From the continent

From the continent

5 March 2020 6:09 AM

Guest Sokhu Sibiya : the Last Ebola Patient is Discharged

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Should Families of COVID-19 victims be allowed to view the body before burial?

21 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana | General Secretary at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Funerals continue to be among the major super-spreader events of the

coronavirus. While limited to 50 people attending, some Eastern Cape villages are believed to have as many as 10 funeral services in a week. Making the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. However it has also emerged that a number of families have buried wrong bodies after a mix-up at funeral parlours. Now traditionalists, Contrelsa, want a review of COVID-19 regulations to accommodate families who want to view bodies. Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana is the Contralesa Eastern Cape provincial chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa signs in new law that ends time limit to prosecute sexual offences

21 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest : Bronwyn Pithey | Advocate at Women's Legal Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into a law a new bill. The Prescription

in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill lifts the prescription

that after a particular period of time a victim cannot institute a civil claim or a criminal

prosecution.

Previously, certain sexual offences were prescribed, which meant alleged perpetrators

could not be prosecuted after 20 years from the time the alleged offence occurred. Now

all sexual offences will be excluded from the 20-year time limit.

Bronwin Pithey is an advocate at the Women's Legal Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Data from Gauteng Department of Health’s Mpilo database shows that 56% of positive COVID-19 cases are women but only 50% of the population are women

21 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest :Dr Alexandra Parker is the researcher of urban and cultural studies at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory.

To understand some of the drivers for the higher rates of female cases, Gauteng City-

Region Observatory used their Quality of Life V (GCRO, 2017/18) survey data. Based on

its March 2020 COVID-19 vulnerability indices they examined risk factors related to

COVID-19 and lockdown conditions and their ramifications.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead

20 January 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Dr. Aslam Dasoo | Convenor of the progressive Health Forum

President Ramaphosa has established an inter-ministerial committee to

oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. The committee, chaired by

Deputy President David Mabuza, will be tasked with helping the government to cooperate

more effectively to ensure the whole process of the distribution of vaccination is

streamlined.

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Back-to-school hacks

20 January 2021 5:06 AM

Guest : Vicki Sleet | Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...

Don't fret if you put off shopping for back-to-school supplies after the

announcement that schools re-open two weeks later than planned. Use this extra time to

prepare and insure you tick off all the items on your child's stationery list. Mom

and blogger, Vicki Sleet, has some budget-friendly hacks for all parents prepping for the

new schooling year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uber Eats drivers strike planned for this week

19 January 2021 6:06 AM

Guest : Duane Bernard | Representative at Uber Driver Partners association

Uber Eats drivers plan a nationwide strike on Friday, with plans to picket at

fast-food outlets, and at Uber’s head office, as they demand an increase in their fees. Last

month, drivers brought deliveries in Gauteng to a standstill for two days in protest of a

sharp fall in their income over recent months, after Uber Eats cut delivery fees.

 

Duane Bernard is a representative for the Uber Driver Partners association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MeerKAT telescope discovers two rare radio galaxies

19 January 2021 5:22 AM

Guest : Dr Jacinta Delhaize | Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Tow

The MeerKAT radio telescope, outside Carnarvon, has made another exciting

find. Two giant radio galaxies were discovered by one of the facility's projects, the

MIGHTEE survey. A radio galaxy is one that has a supermassive black hole in its

centre. When interstellar gas falls in towards the black hole, it becomes active and

releases huge amounts of energy from this region.

Post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Cape Town, Dr Jacinta Delhaize is the

lead author of the research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: The devastating impact on car rental industry

19 January 2021 5:05 AM

Guest : Sandile Ntseoane | General manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (SAVRALA)

It is anticipated significant volume reductions in the travel and tourism sector

will continue. Car rental services have recognised their businesses are not protected from

the economic devastation. With a revenue that is heavily reliant on air-travel, lockdown and

travel bans since the pandemic hit have had a devastating impact on the car rental

industry.

Sandile Ntseoane is the general manager at Southern African Vehicle Rental and Leasing

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association on continuing schooling

18 January 2021 6:07 AM

Guest : Mandla Mthembu | Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association

Independent schools are likely to resume schooling this week despite the

Department of Basic Education confirming the postponement of public schools opening to

15 February. The statement by DBE Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule included that private

schools that have already reopened would be persuaded with the assistance of the

National Alliance for Independent Schools Association to follow the new protocols.

Mandla Mthembu is the chairman of the National Alliance for Independent Schools

Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ugandan confederation in Southern Africa on Museveni election win

18 January 2021 5:32 AM

Guest : Moses Ssentongo | President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6

percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with

34.8 percent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.

Moses Ssentongo is one of the many Uganda nationals living outside of their home

country. He is president of the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa.

 

 

More information: Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA) is an umbrella

body for all Ugandan associations, communities and groupings across Southern Africa in

countries including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Swaziland

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19

Local Politics

No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3

Business Local

Second wave end in sight? SA Covid-19 positivity rate drops by 20% in past week

Local

Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

City Power says latest cable theft in Roodepoort cost over R1m

21 January 2021 8:56 PM

UK pledges $55 million in aid during Raab visit to Sudan

21 January 2021 8:22 PM

Netcare helicopter crashes near Bergville, claiming 5 lives

21 January 2021 7:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA