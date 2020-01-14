France to increase support to Sahel countries fighting Islamist terrorists

Guest: Lerato Radebe Ntsimane | Lactation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa(ADSA)



A recent study shows that global commercial milk formula sales are booming, particularly



in many highly-populated countries, including the Middle East, north Africa, eastern



Europe, central Asia, and parts of Latin America . Between 2005 and 2019, world milk



formula sales more than doubled from 3.5kg to 7.4kg per child. Total sales grew from 1



million tonnes to 2.1 million tonnes.







While mothers are still strongly advised by WHO to breastfeed from the first hour of life



until six months of age. Lerato Radebe Ntsimane is a lactation consultant and the national



spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) will look at whether



a increase sale of formula really matters for the health of baby and mother

