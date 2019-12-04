The art behind distilling Gin

Guest: Simone Musgrave – Founder, Musgrave Gin



Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast



Topic: The art behind distilling Gin



Gin spirits have and continue to gain popularity in South Africa over the last couple of years with. We here of more and more brands taking in on what seem ed to be just a passing phase in our economy. It is a lucrative market that young, entrepreneurial South Africans are keen to dive into, experimenting with new flavors So what goes into creating Gin and how do we get others to be interested in this field, after four years of growth in the industry, can it still be considered a passing fad in South Africa. Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to Simone, Musgrave from MusgraveSpirit



