Study plans for 2020? You can still apply

As thousands of Matrics from the Class of 2019 take a well-deserved break to mark the end of their school careers, excitement will start to build for those preparing to start their first year at university and a new phase of life as a young adult. But there are many Matriculants who never considered their post-school options, or those that simply couldn’t manage to get all the university application admin done in time? Or those who didn’t consider further study, but have now had a change of heart? Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Nola Payne, an education expert at the Independent Institute of Education



