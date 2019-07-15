Cape Town choirs in full voice

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Property: Buying or selling a distressed property
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hester van der Merwe - Certified Financial Planner at Ultima Financial Planners
Hester van der Merwe - Certified Financial Planner at Ultima Financial Planners
Today at 05:10
Ugandan confederation in Southern Africa on Museveni election win
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Moses Ssentongo - President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA
Moses Ssentongo - President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA
Today at 05:46
National Alliance for Independent Schools Association on continuing schooling
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mandla Mthembu - Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association
Mandla Mthembu - Chairman at National Alliance for Independent Schools Association
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Huge demand for Vitamin D supplements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sean Gomes - Managing Director at Wellness Warehouse
Dr Sean Gomes - Managing Director at Wellness Warehouse
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: The growth of the rental economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Hurvitz - CEO at Teljoy Group
Jonathan Hurvitz - CEO at Teljoy Group
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Molefe takes shots at Ramaphosa from Zondo hotseat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 07:20
Red tide threatens west coast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zolile Nqayi - communications director for the environment, forestry and fisheries dept.
Zolile Nqayi - communications director for the environment, forestry and fisheries dept.
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Eskom kicks week off with more loadshedding: Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Explainer: A special lung procedure to assist people with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:33
Top Stories from Business Insider with Editor Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Update your personal balance sheet….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Beverly Shrand
Dr Beverly Shrand
Today at 11:45
Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager
Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager
