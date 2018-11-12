World leaders, royals and the public mark 100th anniversary of the Armistice

Zain speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



100th Anniversary of WWI End: President Donald Trump on Sunday heard a dire warning from his host: the forces that led to the slaughter are resurgent. Trump and dozens of his global counterparts gathered at the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris to mark 100 years since the Great War ended, but decades later, as living memories fade of the trenches and the poison gas, nationalism is on the rise. Trump has taken flak all around since landing in France on Friday. Early Saturday, the White House announced Trump and the first lady had scuttled plans, due to bad weather, for their first stop in the weekend’s remembrance activities — a visit to the solemn Aisne Marne American Cemetery, marking the ferocious Battle of Belleau Wood. Then, as Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived at the Arc de Triomphe for the Armistice Day ceremony, his warmest greeting was saved for Trump, giving him a smile and thumbs up, and patting the US president’s arm. Finally, French President Emmanuel Macron directed his anti-nationalism armistice speech at the US president who identifies as a nationalist and advances an "America First" agenda.



