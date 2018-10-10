US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley to resign at end of 2018

Less than two years into her appointment, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is stepping down at the end of the year, President Trump announced Tuesday as Haley sat by his side in the Oval Office. Trump praised the work of the former governor of South Carolina, and said Haley first told him about six months ago that she would like to “take a little time off” at the end of this year. Nevertheless, the announcement surprised many in the Trump administration. In her resignation letter, Haley praised the president for keeping a commitment to her that she would be “free to speak my mind on the issues of the day.” The President returned the praise, saying “She’s done a fantastic job, and we’ve done a fantastic job together,” Trump said, adding that Haley has been “very special to me.



Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune.



