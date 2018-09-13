Nigeria’s most valuable company

Guest : Moses Ssentongo | President General at Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa - COUSA



Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won a sixth term in office with 58.6



percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine who trailed with



34.8 percent, the electoral commission announced on Saturday.



Moses Ssentongo is one of the many Uganda nationals living outside of their home



country. He is president of the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa.











More information: Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA) is an umbrella



body for all Ugandan associations, communities and groupings across Southern Africa in



countries including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Swaziland

arrow_forward