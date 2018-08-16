Doom and Gloom for the volatile Rand

Guest : Hester van der Merwe | Certified Financial Planner at Ultima Financial Planners



Whether you are a buyer hoping to substantial bargain or a home owner you



who has fallen into some financial peril, doing research is vital when looking at a distressed



property. Most banks regard a property as being “in distress” after three missed mortgage



payments in a row. There are many different parties involved in the selling of distressed



properties and the situation can pan out in a few different ways.



