Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

Abs, speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



Shooting at Maryland Newsroom: Five people were killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Md., and several others were “gravely injured,” according to police. Investigators identified the suspect, an adult male, using facial recognition technology — the suspect’s name has not been released. Phil Davis, a crime reporter at The Capital, was in the newsroom during the attack and hid under his desk hoping the gunman would not see him as did many of his colleagues in the back of the newsroom. The gunman didn’t have enough bullets for the entire newsroom, according to Davis. “It was terrifying to know he didn’t have enough bullets to kill everyone in that office, and had to get more,” Davis said. The New York Police Department deployed counterterrorism teams to news media organizations in and around New York City, a decision that has become standard practice during terrorist and active shooter



