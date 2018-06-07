Last-minute study tips to take your grades from good to great

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Update your personal balance sheet….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Dr Beverly Shrand Talks about how COVID 19 has impacted businesses and their teams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Beverly Shrand
Guests
Dr Beverly Shrand
125
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each wee
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sam Paddock
Guests
Sam Paddock
125
Today at 11:45
Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager
125
Today at 12:10
Loadshedding continues to plague South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
125
Today at 12:15
Human RIghts Commission responds to SASSA debacle
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Nissen
Guests
Chris Nissen
125
Today at 12:23
Treasury suggests more Covid tax for vaccines.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
125
Today at 12:27
Neil Agget inquest resumes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....
Guests
Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....
125
Today at 12:40
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
125
Today at 12:45
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana
Guests
Masala Ramabulana
125
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nomawonga Khumalo
Guests
Nomawonga Khumalo
125
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
125
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up