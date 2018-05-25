Trump pulls out of North Korea summit meeting with Kim Jong-un

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



North Korea Cancels Meeting: “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.” That was President Trump, writing to Kim Jong-un of North Korea to let him know that their June 12 meeting is officially canceled. Everyone said it would happen, Abs .But he left the door open to future talks. For its part, North Korea says Kim Jong Un is still willing to meet Donald Trump "at any time and in any way.” Kim Kye Gwan, a top official at North Korea's Foreign Ministry, said in comments published Friday by the country's state-run news agency KCNA that Trump's decision runs counter to the global community's wishes for peace on the Korean Peninsula.



