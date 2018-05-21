Texas governor promises action to stop school shootings

Linzi Bourhill speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



I was thinking it was going to happen eventually, it’s been happening everywhere.” So said Paige Curry, a student at Santa Fe High School, 35 miles from Houston, Texas, after she watched 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis — an introverted student who had given off few, if any, warning signs — open fire on his high school campus, killing 10 people, nine of them his fellow students, and wounding 10 more. Pagourtzis ,who was armed with a shotgun and a .38 revolver smuggled under his coat, surrendered and was taken into custody on Friday. Yesterday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott attended church to pray and mourn with the families who lost loved ones and to pledge action. “We need to do more than just pray,” he said at a news conference on Friday. Law enforcement officials said they found two homemade explosive devices left at the school during the rampage.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.