Donald Trump says ‘everyone thinks’ he should get Nobel peace prize

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune



President Donald Trump thanked Kim Jong Un for releasing the three captives, who’d been held for over a year, as he met them on the tarmac when they arrived back on American soil before dawn on Thursday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo secured their freedom during a visit to Pyongyang, where he also finalized plans for a summit between the countries scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. “I really think he wants to do something,” Trump said of his North Korean counterpart. The president spent the hours before their arrival in a celebratory mood. He mentioned in a cabinet meeting that “everyone thinks” he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for overseeing the prisoners’ release



