Barbara Bush passed on being sick and tired of Donald Trump

Abs speaks to the US Correspondent Adrian Brune



Barbara Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty and a first lady who elevated the cause of literacy, died Tuesday, according to a statement from her husband's office. She was 92. Only the second woman in American history to have had a husband and a son elected President (Abigail Adams was the first), Bush was seen as a plainspoken public figure as her husband, George H.W. Bush, rose to become vice president and president. After they left the White House, she was a potent spokeswoman for two of her sons -- George W. and Jeb -- as they campaigned for office. The Bushes had celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January, making them the longest-married couple in presidential history. George H.W. Bush was “broken-hearted” to lose his wife, his chief of staff Jean Becker said in a statement.“He held her hand all day today and was at her side when [she] left this good earth,” Becker said.



